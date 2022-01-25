Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari is incensed by this caller, who confessed that he doesn't use cycle lanes in London because 'they're stupid'.

Ian in Feltham phoned in to vent his anger about the quality of the capital's cycle lanes, as changes to the highway code allow cyclists to cycle on the right side of the lane if there is no space on the left.

The caller told Nick Ferrari that "they are just formalising general practice", admitting that he regularly cycled in the middle of the road when he was a community nurse.

"I've cycled down the centre of the road because I can't move my little left finger without someone opening a car door on me."

Nick pushed the caller on his cycling habits: "If you had a cycle lane to your left, I trust you'd use it?"

"A lot of cycle lanes I don't use because they're stupid," the caller declared. He went on to share his anger at the condition and design of some of the cycle lanes in London.

He cited a particular lane in Hammersmith, where "pedestrians are always getting knocked down because [the cycle lane] is going the wrong way."

Nick was incensed by the caller: "Why have I spent all this money building cycle lanes for you if you can't be bothered to use them?" "Because they're dangerous", Ian replied.

"But why? I want my money back. I want the road back!"