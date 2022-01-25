Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

25 January 2022, 10:02 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 11:16

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari is incensed by this caller, who confessed that he doesn't use cycle lanes in London because 'they're stupid'.

Ian in Feltham phoned in to vent his anger about the quality of the capital's cycle lanes, as changes to the highway code allow cyclists to cycle on the right side of the lane if there is no space on the left.

Read more: Fears over road rage incidents as Highway Code changes to come into force

The caller told Nick Ferrari that "they are just formalising general practice", admitting that he regularly cycled in the middle of the road when he was a community nurse.

"I've cycled down the centre of the road because I can't move my little left finger without someone opening a car door on me."

Nick pushed the caller on his cycling habits: "If you had a cycle lane to your left, I trust you'd use it?"

Read more: Experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes

Read more: Major changes to Highway Code arrive next week - but one in three drivers aren't aware

"A lot of cycle lanes I don't use because they're stupid," the caller declared. He went on to share his anger at the condition and design of some of the cycle lanes in London.

He cited a particular lane in Hammersmith, where "pedestrians are always getting knocked down because [the cycle lane] is going the wrong way."

Nick was incensed by the caller: "Why have I spent all this money building cycle lanes for you if you can't be bothered to use them?" "Because they're dangerous", Ian replied.

"But why? I want my money back. I want the road back!"

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

Rachel Reeves spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Shadow Chancellor: Tax North Sea gas firms to help struggling families

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda, has welcomed the return to the office.

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team

Exclusive
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists

Mr Heappey said Prince Andrew had been 'moved from public view'

Prince Andrew's Epstein and Maxwell links ‘horrifically ill-advised,' minister tells LBC

Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge

Nadhim Zahawi has called on Sir Keir Starmer to apologise

'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force
Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
Wes Streeting teased Sajid Javid about when he will get booster jab

Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

21 hours ago

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

4 days ago

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Son pays tribute after mum stabbed to death in west London

Maida Vale killings: Son leads tributes to mum stabbed to death as murder probe continues
The Met Police will investigate Downing Street parties

Met Police launches investigation into 'a number' of Downing Street and Whitehall parties
Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter a vulgarity

Joe Biden calls Fox reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch' as he's quizzed on inflation
The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash

Three children among five people taken to hospital after London bus crashes into shop
Easyjet's CEO told LBC that he expects pre-pandemic tourism levels by the end of summer

Tourism 'will be back to pre-pandemic levels by summer's end' predicts Easyjet CEO
Half of social workers raised concerns about vulnerable children with no proper action taken

Exclusive: Scale of neglected children revealed as half of social workers fears dismissed
Met police have apologised to a philosophy lecturer nine years after "dehumanising" strip-search

Met police apologise to woman nine years after 'sexist and dehumanising' strip search
8,500 US troops on high alert to deploy at short notice amid rising tension over Ukraine

Ukraine: 8,500 US troops on high alert as Boris warns of 'violent and bloody business'
'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg
The Transport Secretary has told train providers to return to normal timetables

Reduced train services 'shouldn't be in place a day longer than needed': Grant Shapps