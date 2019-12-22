Speaker of the House of Commons tells Andrew Pierce about his Christmas plans

22 December 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 22 December 2019, 13:18

The Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Andrew Pierce why he will have to "watch what he eats" this year.

The new Speaker of the House of Commons, who recently took over from John Bercow, explained to Andrew Pierce that he will have to be "more careful this year" but that it would be a "struggle" - this is after the revelation that Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

He went on to say that 'brandy sauce' was his favourite and that he was used to "enjoying Christmas day with the chocolates and puddings' but that the temptations would be a struggle as he would 'have to say no".

Finally, Andrew Pierce asked The Speaker about his pets keeping him company this Christmas - Sir Lindsay replied that 'Boris' (his pet parrot) had been listening to Christmas carols and Bing Crosby, and that he had been shouting "order, order".

