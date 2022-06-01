Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

1 June 2022, 20:47

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.

Andrew was joined by:

  • Kevin Saunders: Former Chief Immigration Officer for the UK Border Force at Calais
  • Justine Roberts: CEO of Mumsnet
  • Ben Kentish: LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Shelagh Fogarty: LBC Presenter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

