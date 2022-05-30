Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

30 May 2022, 19:23

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

  • Joe Armitage: UK Political Analyst for Global Counsel
  • Joe Blott: Chairman of 'Spirit of Shankley' Liverpool FC supporters group
  • Robert Halfon: Conservative MP and Chair of Education Select Committee
  • Simon Calder: Travel Editor, The Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ellee Nicoll, a shop worker at a Swindon Co-Op, was jailed after she groomed a teenage girl into a sexual relationship.

Co-op worker jailed for grooming teenage schoolgirl into having sex by buying her gifts
Monkeypox cases have increased in England

Further 71 monkeypox cases identified in England taking UK total to 179
Barclays is to shut 27 more branches this year

Barclays shuts 27 more branches bringing its total closure to 103 this year
The Metropolitan Police is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police watchdog probes strip-search of a third child by the Met
The quake occurred near Wem

'Houses shake' as 3.8m earthquake 'rocks' West Midlands

Samantha Markle insists the door is open for Meghan to contact her father

'The door is open for Meghan to contact her father', half-sister Samantha says
The actor, who's recently left his US libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, performed unannounced alongside close friend Jeff Beck at City Hall.

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Sheffield gig as Amber Heard verdict looms
Andy Devine played Shadrach Dingle for 10 years

Emmerdale actor Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle dies aged 79
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile