Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

Joe Armitage: UK Political Analyst for Global Counsel

Joe Blott: Chairman of 'Spirit of Shankley' Liverpool FC supporters group

Robert Halfon: Conservative MP and Chair of Education Select Committee

Simon Calder: Travel Editor, The Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/