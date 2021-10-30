Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

30 October 2021, 17:31

By Tim Dodd

Legendary Hollywood actress Dame Joan Collins tells Andrew Pierce of the time she first met the 'absolutely charming' former US President Donald Trump at Trump tower.

Andrew Pierce asked Ms Collins: "Donald Trump, where did you meet him?"

Ms Collins replied: "I first met Donald in New York at a party, and a few months later I was going to a promotional tour for a scent I had out.

"He contacted my PR and said that he would like to give me a party at Trump Tower that had just opened."

Read more: 'If we don't act now, it'll be too late': PM pushes leaders on climate before G20

She continued: "So I go in, and he's absolutely charming, and I already knew Ivana because I'd met her in the South of France several times.

"And we got along really well, and he was very charming and said he loved the perfume, his wife was wearing it."

Read more: Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates

The national treasure joined Andrew live in the LBC studio to speak about her new book My Unapologetic Diaries.

Andrew Spoke to Dame Joan about her life in the limelight, including her meetings with some of America most well known figures like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

She also bared all about her charity work which saw her credited by the Queen and Prince Charles on a number of occasions.

The Hollywood legend also touched on issues of sexism in showbusiness and the Me Too movement.

You can watch the whole interview here.

