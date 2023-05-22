Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 22/05 | Watch Again
22 May 2023, 21:35
Cross Question with Ben Kentish
Ben Kentish was joined by:
- Baroness (Shami) Chakrabarti - Labour peer, former Shadow Attorney General & former Director of Liberty.
- Daniel Korski - Former Deputy Head of Policy for David Cameron as Prime Minister - who is now running to be the Conservatives’ candidate for Mayor of London.
- Lord (David) Willetts - Conservative peer & former Universities Minister.
- Jayne Ozanne - Former government LGBT adviser & Chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition - who is herself an evangelical Christian.
