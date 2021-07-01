Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

1 July 2021, 09:45

Camilla Tominey joins LBC
Camilla Tominey joins LBC. Picture: LBC

Camilla Tominey, one of the UK’s leading journalists and broadcasters, is joining LBC to present a brand-new Sunday afternoon show (4pm to 7pm), starting this weekend, 4th July.

Camilla’s programme will be packed with opinion, debate and the very latest news, as she teams up with LBC’s listeners, putting them in the driving seat, to tackle the issues and stories that matter to them.

As the Daily Telegraph’s Associate Editor, covering Politics and the Royals, Camilla will bring her unique insight, expert analysis and insider knowledge to LBC.

Camilla joins LBC’s stellar line-up, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair, David Lammy, Maajid Nawaz and Rachel Johnson.

Camilla’s 20-year career in journalism has seen her cover some of the biggest stories both at home and across the world, including six general elections, Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

Camilla is also one of the world’s leading Royal commentators, reporting on all the major Royal stories for the Daily Telegraph and foreign news channels.

Camilla Tominey said: “Having listened to LBC for years, I am absolutely delighted to be joining the best radio station in Britain to exchange news and views with such a diverse and discerning audience. It’s a dream come true to be on the other side of the microphone and I look forward to engaging with the issues that really matter to listeners across the UK.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Managing Editor, said: “Coupled with her candour and personality, Camilla has a proven track record as a formidable, straight-talking and insightful journalist.

Always ready to take on the biggest stories and often the one breaking them, Camilla is a superb addition to LBC’s outstanding line-up and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Camilla Tominey presents Sunday afternoons (4pm to 7pm) on LBC – available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

