Alistair Carmichael Thinks It Is 'Credible' That Jo Swinson Could Become PM

15 September 2019, 08:29

The Chief Whip of the Liberal Democrats says the party are not "predicting anything" but that they are "looking seriously" at the idea of Jo Swinson at 10 Downing Street.

He said: "We are having to look seriously at what our position would be in that eventuality."

Carmichael told LBC presenter Clive Bull: "In the event of there being a Liberal Democrat majority, then we would revoke Article 50."

Alistair Carmichael says it's credible that Jo Swinson could be PM
Alistair Carmichael says it's credible that Jo Swinson could be PM. Picture: pa

If there was not a majority, he explained that a People's Vote would be a possibility.

He also teased that he cannot name any further defections to the party but that Clive shouldn't leave his phone off for "too long."

