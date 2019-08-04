Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland Rules Out Electoral Pact With Tories

4 August 2019, 15:26

Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland tells LBC he is "absolutely not" in favour of a pact with Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, after a Remain-alliance helped the Liberal Democrats beat both parties in the Brecon by-election.

Lib Dem candidate Jane Dodds beat both the Conservatives and Brexit Party in the Leave seat last week, reducing Boris Johnson's working majority to just one.

The pro-Remain party, which formed a 'Remain alliance' with the Greens and Plaid Cymru beat the other parties after securing 43% of the vote.

But speaking to Clive Bull, Brexit Party MEP Richard Rowland said he is "absolutely not" in favour of forming a 'Brexit pact' with the Conservatives in order to prevent a similar outcome in other constituencies.

Mr Rowland said: "The Brecon result yet again displayed the split the country is at.

"A vote for the Tories is a vote for a party that is still split on Brexit and has failed to deliver it in three years, and is now desperate to preserve itself," he added.

Lib Dem candidate Jane Dodds beat the Conservatives, Brexit Party and Labour candidates in the Brecon by-election
Lib Dem candidate Jane Dodds beat the Conservatives, Brexit Party and Labour candidates in the Brecon by-election. Picture: Getty

The MEP told Clive that blame for the Tory Brecon defeat on the Brexit Part was "self-preservation", but Clive pressed him on whether standing a candidate against the governing party contributed to "splitting the Brexit vote".

Mr Rowland replied: "In our case, as we saw in Peterborough, had [the Conservatives] stood down we would have won that election."

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice told Andrew Pierce that "there is nothing of [a pact] going on at all", and that the party was "focussed on taking votes from the Conservatives and Labour Party".

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

9 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

12 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Explosive Row With Gun Advocate Over Argument To Increase Firearm Ownership
Boris Johnson

YouGov Political Researcher Suggests Tories Could Win October General Election

'My amazing wife': Harry's birthday message for Meghan