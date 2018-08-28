Caller Claims NHS Does Nothing To Help Her Son's Depression

Clive Bull took a heartbreaking call from Christine who shared her son's tragic experience of mental health.

The LBC presenter was continuing the conversation about whether doctor's surgeries in England should hire more therapists to treat the increasing number of people with mental health problems when Christine in Woolington phoned in to share her son's experience of mental health.

She said: "My 38 year-old son has tried to kill himself twice. Once when he was 19, and recently on his 38th birthday. He's been on anti-depressants for donkey's years.

"I now pay for him to have therapy every day and I'm a pensioner. But the NHS is doing nothing for him. I do not want to bury my son."

Clive asked: "Were there any other options? Does the NHS offer anything?"

Christine replied: "They do nothing. They give you six weeks of therapy. What good is that? It's nothing. So I pay for him to have therapy every week. And he worries, saying 'Mum you're spending all this money.'

"But if it's working, I don't care. I do not want to bury my son... I will do anything for him."