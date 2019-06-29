David Gauke Tells LBC He Couldn't Serve In A Boris Johnson Cabinet

The Justice Secretary tells LBC he doesn't think he could 'sign up' to Boris Johnson's Brexit policy, and therefore wouldn't serve in his Cabinet if made Prime Minister.

David Gauke, who survived a vote of no confidence by his constituency Conservative Association, told LBC he thought Boris Johnson's stance on leaving the European Union at the end of October 'deal or no deal' was "risky" abd 'concerning'.

Speaking to Clive Bull, the Justice Secretary said: "I am concerned about the position Boris Johnson is maintaining that if we haven't got a deal by October 31st then we leave regardless.

"I think that would be very risky because I think it is very unlikely we will get a deal completed by then, if indeed we can renegotiate a deal."

But when asked whether he would continue to serve in the Cabinet if Mr Johnson was made Prime Minister, Mr Gauke said he didn't think he could.

"Assuming the position he holds remains to be the case, then I don't think I could serve under him," he said.

"To be fair, if you're going to be a member of the Cabinet you have to be prepared to sign up to the fundamental policies, and I don't think I could do that."

