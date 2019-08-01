Dutch 'Burka Ban' "Unworkable" And "Uncivilised", Muslim Forum Chairman Says

1 August 2019, 20:11 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 20:13

A ban on people wearing face coverings in some public buildings is "uncivilised" and "discourteous", says the Chairman of the Muslim Forum.

A ban on people wearing face-coverings in public has been largely unworkable as the police and other organisations have reportedly refused to implement it.

The so-called 'burka-ban' has been banned from schools, hospitals, public transport and government buildings, with no reports of anybody being fined on the first day of the rules.

Manzoor Moghul, the Chairman of the Muslim Forum, told Clive Bull the government had taken "the wrong route", insisting people should have the freedom to wear what they want.

- What Is The Difference Between A Burka, Hijab And Niqab?

The Netherlands have banned the wearing of a face-covering veil, including the burqa or niqab.
The Netherlands have banned the wearing of a face-covering veil, including the burqa or niqab. Picture: Getty

"Legislation is always indicative of the anti-Muslim sentiment that people in governments have towards Muslims, and they always backfire," he said.

"Instead of creating harmony, they're creating barriers and groups of hostilities, and generally it promotes anti-Muslim feelings and encourages right-wing behaviour which begins to become violent towards such people."

Mr Moghul added he was glad to see reports the police had refused to implement the ban, calling it "discourteous" and "uncivilised".

"I'm glad the police and other organisations have refused to implement the ban because it is unworthy of any sensible person to implement such a ban because it is embarrassing, unworkable, and discourteous and uncivilised," he said.

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

6 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

7 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Clive Bull

Dam Collapse 'Biggest Crisis' To Ever Face Whaley Bridge

US to apply new 10% tariff on Chinese goods worth $300bn

UK faces potential 'consumer panic' and 'security gaps' under no-deal Brexit, says government document

New Ebola cases in DR Congo spark panic and border closures