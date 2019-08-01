Dutch 'Burka Ban' "Unworkable" And "Uncivilised", Muslim Forum Chairman Says

A ban on people wearing face coverings in some public buildings is "uncivilised" and "discourteous", says the Chairman of the Muslim Forum.

A ban on people wearing face-coverings in public has been largely unworkable as the police and other organisations have reportedly refused to implement it.

The so-called 'burka-ban' has been banned from schools, hospitals, public transport and government buildings, with no reports of anybody being fined on the first day of the rules.

Manzoor Moghul, the Chairman of the Muslim Forum, told Clive Bull the government had taken "the wrong route", insisting people should have the freedom to wear what they want.

The Netherlands have banned the wearing of a face-covering veil, including the burqa or niqab. Picture: Getty

"Legislation is always indicative of the anti-Muslim sentiment that people in governments have towards Muslims, and they always backfire," he said.

"Instead of creating harmony, they're creating barriers and groups of hostilities, and generally it promotes anti-Muslim feelings and encourages right-wing behaviour which begins to become violent towards such people."

Mr Moghul added he was glad to see reports the police had refused to implement the ban, calling it "discourteous" and "uncivilised".

"I'm glad the police and other organisations have refused to implement the ban because it is unworthy of any sensible person to implement such a ban because it is embarrassing, unworkable, and discourteous and uncivilised," he said.

