Former Tory MP Says There Will Be A "Loose" Pact With Brexit Party

Stewart Jackson told Clive bull that, although a 'formal pact' is probably off the cards, "local arrangements" would be put in place to maximise the impact of the Brexit vote.

Stewart Jackson, who was formerly an MP for Peterborough and adviser to David Davis, clarified: "I think the position is that the Prime Minister has ruled out a pact .

"A formal pact is something that is risky because clearly it would upset and alienate some Remain-leaning Conservative voters and potential Liberal Democrats that are horrified by the policy of that party to revoke Article 50.

That said, there is going to have to be an understanding. An electoral memorandum of understanding to not fight too hard in some seats."

Former Tory MP Says There Will Be A "Loose" Pact With Brexit Party. Picture: PA

Speaking from the Conservative party conference, Jackson elaborated: "I think there will be a loose understanding between candidates and parties in some key seats.

There isn't anything organised and there isn't a formal pact but there will be local arrangements put in place to maximise the impact of the Brexit vote in those key constituencies."