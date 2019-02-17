Clive Bull Confronts Caller Who Says Isis Schoolgirl 'Chose To Be Groomed'

Clive Bull responds to this caller who believes grooming victims choose to be groomed as Isis bride Shamima Begum makes a plea to return to Britain after fleeing to Syria aged 15.

Kevin said that the now 19-year-old Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK after fleeing to Syria in 2015 because of "personal responsibility".

He also told Clive Bull that the idea of grooming "really annoys" him, adding that Ms Begum 'chose' to be groomed before deciding to leave home.

But the LBC presenter questioned the caller, telling him that they're often vulnerable people.

"They're not just evil people who've been talking into something by grownups, they're vulnerable," Clive said.

Kevin responded: "I draw the line about age 5, people know what they're doing."

Clive said: "They're lacking something in their lives, that doesn't make them evil. It means there's something missing."

It comes as one of the four schoolgirls who fled London to join Isis in Syria made a plea to Britain to help her return home with her unborn child.

Shamima Begum spoke to British reporters in a Syrian refugee camp after escaping from the battlefield that she travelled to with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin"."It didn't faze me at all," she added.