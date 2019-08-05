Republican Fundraiser Tells LBC "Fatherless Homes" Contribute To Mass Shootings

5 August 2019, 20:46

Hal Lambert tells LBC he thinks the number of gun deaths in the USA are due to "cultural breakdown" and "fatherless homes."

Hal Lambert the former National Finance Chair to Republican politician Ted Cruz told LBC that there is a "real cultural breakdown" in the United States which contributes to mass shootings.

He told Clive Bull that "26 of the 27 top mass shooters" grew up in "fatherless homes."

Adding "75% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes."

The Republican said he thought the "breakdown of the family" was one of the "biggest problems with what we're seeing here."

Clive said that US President Donald Trump had been accused of "fanning the flames."

The guest said he didn't think it was fair for people to blame President Trump, or his rhetoric.

What the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

