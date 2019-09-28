SNP MP Drew Hendry: Liberal Democrats Refusing To Back Corbyn As A Caretaker PM Is "Frankly Ridiculous"

28 September 2019, 18:49

The SNP politician thought it was "frankly ridiculous" that a party who are "supposed to be in favour of remaining or even revoking article 50" wouldn't look at the option of having Jeremy Corbyn as a caretaker PM.

Clive Bull put it to the SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey that they couldn't install Jeremy Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister "without the support of the Lib Dems" and "they're saying no the idea."

Hendry replied: "I think it's frankly a ridiculous position for the Lib Dems, where they're saying they wouldn't look at any option to avoid the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

"This is a party that is supposed to be in favour of remaining or even revoking article 50.

Yet they wouldn't do what they need to for a few days perhaps in order to make sure we can get to a situation where we can hold a general election in future."

SNP MP Drew Hendry: Liberal Democrats Refusing To Back Corbyn As A Caretaker PM Is "Frankly Ridiculous"
SNP MP Drew Hendry: Liberal Democrats Refusing To Back Corbyn As A Caretaker PM Is "Frankly Ridiculous". Picture: LBC

He then told Clive Bull: "It's incumbent upon them to have another think."

He urged the Liberal Democrats to "follow the example of the SNP, working across the benches" to secure protection from a no-deal Brexit.

Clive said: "You'd need more than a few days, wouldn't you?"

Hendry responded that it "probably would only be a matter of days" to secure their goals.

