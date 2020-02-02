Streatham attack: Don't tweet graphic videos of the incident, urges ex-police officer

2 February 2020, 18:35

Norman Brennan, a former London police officer of 31 years, made a plea to social media users not to share graphic imagery from the terror attack in Streatham.

Norman Brennan, who as part of his job saw many graphic videos and images of terrorist attacks, said: "Nobody should be retweeting and favouriting these on social media."

He said, firstly, because it's graphic.

Secondly, he said, sometimes people will identify victims by their clothing.

Streatham attack: Don't tweet graphic videos of the incident, urges ex-police officer
Streatham attack: Don't tweet graphic videos of the incident, urges ex-police officer. Picture: LBC

Mr Brennan said: "Many families see social media and as soon as they hear of a shooting or stabbing, they immediately look to see who it is.

"They are sometimes identified by these stupid people, moronic people on social media before we've told them."

He also warned that it puts undercover police officers at risk.

He continued: "Wait until we're told what to do and don't retweet photographs and video clips, give them to the police for investigations."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's final Brexit caller was one of the best

The last ever James O'Brien Brexit caller might just have been the best

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left in hysterics by Luke's coronavirus call

This Yorkshireman stranded in China was the funniest caller on coronavirus you'll hear

2 days ago

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Streatham terror attack: Victim was 'bleeding out in a pool of blood'
Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive'

Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive'
Streatham attack: Former counter terror chief analyses what we know

Streatham attack: Former counter terror chief analyses what we know

Streatham terror attacker was under active police surveillance