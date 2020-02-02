Streatham attack: Don't tweet graphic videos of the incident, urges ex-police officer

Norman Brennan, a former London police officer of 31 years, made a plea to social media users not to share graphic imagery from the terror attack in Streatham.

Norman Brennan, who as part of his job saw many graphic videos and images of terrorist attacks, said: "Nobody should be retweeting and favouriting these on social media."

He said, firstly, because it's graphic.

Secondly, he said, sometimes people will identify victims by their clothing.

Streatham attack: Don't tweet graphic videos of the incident, urges ex-police officer. Picture: LBC

Mr Brennan said: "Many families see social media and as soon as they hear of a shooting or stabbing, they immediately look to see who it is.

"They are sometimes identified by these stupid people, moronic people on social media before we've told them."

He also warned that it puts undercover police officers at risk.

He continued: "Wait until we're told what to do and don't retweet photographs and video clips, give them to the police for investigations."