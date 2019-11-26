Caller: I had to stop using Uber as the rating system gave me anxiety

This caller told LBC she had to stop using Uber because she felt judged "for every little thing" by drivers after being given bad ratings.

When the caller Anne's rating dropped she asked herself "what did I do wrong?"

LBC presenter Darren Adam said that was "crazy" because Uber are providing Anne a service, so why should she be judged herself?

"I understand if someone was being abusive," she said, "but for me most of the time you just sit there in silence, sometimes you just listen to your music. Then my rating drops."

Darren, incredulous, said there was no expectation for the passenger to perform in any way.

After feeling judged "for every little thing" by drivers Anne stopped using the service, such as talking to her friend on the phone.