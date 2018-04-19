Darren Adam Shows Proof That Universities Are Protecting Students Too Much

Darren Adam suggested that universities are mollycoddling students too much and this is his proof.

The LBC host was baffled when Edinburgh University banned the song Blurred Lines from their Students' Union, despite it racking up over 1billion views on YouTube.

And he said that universities need to offer more free speech, rather than banning things.

Speaking on his show, he said: "The idea that it is expressing something that could be dangerous in the real world is something I never fully understood.

"You had a university who felt that they had the right or the need to protect people from certain thoughts.

"Even after those thoughts had been expressed - literally - one billion times around the world. Very odd."