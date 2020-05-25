Darren Adam's furious reaction to Boris Johnson's defence of Dominic Cummings

By Seán Hickey

This is Darren Adam's reaction to Dominic Cummings being backed by Boris Johnson, as the chief adviser prepares to speak to the nation.

The Prime Minister was drafted in for the government's daily coronavirus press briefing at the last minute on Sunday, following allegations that Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules by travelling to Durham from his London home on multiple occasions. The adviser to the PM is now set to address the public at 4pm today.

Darren Adam began his show by sharing a memory from his part where he worked with a person who clearly was not capable of doing their job. He hinted that memories of this were brought up during Boris Johnson's address on Sunday.

Ex-chief constable Mike Barton, who retired from the top job with Durham Police last year, accused Dominic Cummings of "selfishly" ignoring the rules and risking lives by driving almost 260 miles north while he and his wife were showing coronavirus symptoms.

Despite this, Darren pointed at the briefing, where "Boris Johnson is defending Dominic Cummings to the hilt" despite resounding evidence that he broke lockdown regulations.

The Prime Minister speaking from Downing Street, said: "I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus - and when he had no alternative - I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.

Mr Johnson said that he did not believe the actions of Mr Cummings would undermine the coronavirus lockdown in England. Darren countered this, asking LBC listeners how many people have had to restrain their instincts in an effort to obey the lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson said the "big question" that was being asked was: "Is this Government asking you - the people, the public - to do one thing, while senior people here in Government do something else?" Darren argued that this was what it seems the government is asking the British public.

Dominic Cummings is set to give a statement to the British public at 4pm this afternoon, where many hope there will be more clarity on why the Prime Minister's chief adviser may have allegedly broken the regulations.

You can listen to Darren's whole monologue at the top of the page.