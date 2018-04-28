Darren Adam Asks This Caller What It's Like To Be In A Relationship With A Murderer

Darren Adam asks a caller what it's like to be in a relationship with somebody serving a prison sentence for murder.

Sarah's partner was sentenced to murder after stabbing somebody during a fight when he was 19 years old.

She told Darren that she "doesn't see him as a murderer" and that he is not being rehabilitated while in prison.

Darren Adam asked a caller "What's is like to be in a relationship with a murder?". Picture: LBC

New figures from the Ministry of Justice highlight a rise in violence against prison staff and among inmates in jails in England and Wales.

There were 29,485 assault incidents recorded last year, at an increase of 13% on 2016.

The justice secretary, David Gauke, said urgent action was being taken to tackle the "far too high" levels of violence.

He said: "Assaults on our hardworking staff will never be tolerated."