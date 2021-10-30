David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

30 October 2021, 20:54 | Updated: 30 October 2021, 21:45

By Tim Dodd

This was David Lammy's argument for a ban on smartphone use in schools in order to improve young people's mental health.

It comes as a coalition of schools set up to improve children’s mental health have said classrooms should be "phone free sanctuaries".

The group includes prestigious private schools such as Eton, Westminster, Wycombe Abbey and St Paul’s, who are calling for the government to invest £11.6 million a year from 2023 onwards to increase the number of school counsellors and specialist teachers.

David told listeners: "The broader issue has got to be about young people's mental health.

"We've got suicide, sadly, as a problem. We've got self-harm as a growing problem with our young women in society. This is all desperately, desperately worrying."

Read more: 'If we don't act now, it'll be too late': PM pushes leaders on climate before G20

David then outlined his position on smartphone use in schools: "I've got to say, my broad view is ban smartphone use in schools.

"Politicians have let parents down. This stuff should be regulated, and I have absolutely no doubt in a decade or so, it will be better regulated."

Read more: Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates

He continued: "At the moment it's like the wild west, and the pressure on parents to determine whether kids can have it or not is too great, and I suspect the pressure on teachers is too great.

"Where is this Online Harms Bill that the government said that they were going to bring forward? We are still waiting on it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'
The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls of London synagogue
The three raves all took place on Friday night

Three illegal raves shut down in London in one night with partygoers fighting police
It is the latest development in a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights

UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row
Saturday's march has been dubbed the "opening ceremony" to a fortnight of protests

Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests
Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Controlled explosion carried out after 'suspicious package' found at Stansted Airport
Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Matthew Wright grills Richard Tice over 'alternative' climate policy

Matthew Wright grills Richard Tice's 'alternative' climate policy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

1 month ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile