'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

3 October 2020, 18:30

By Seán Hickey

After this caller confirmed that ignoring government advice is endemic, David Lammy took it upon himself to make a plea to the public.

Steven phoned in from Kent and told David Lammy "there's trouble coming, people are just not heeding what's being said on TV about keeping distance and common sense isn't reigning."

The conversation followed Boris Johnson's comments that the public have gotten complacent in their response to the pandemic which has brought a rise in cases.

The caller defended the PM, noting that "Boris was very [badly] hit by the coronavirus himself."

"He wasn't following the rules at the beginning of this," David rebuked, "just like Trump having press conferences."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

As Steven went on to share his view, David whipped out his own face mask and demanded listeners wear their own.

"It's simple!" He insisted.

The caller felt that "a lot of it is down to people just not heeding or taking it seriously enough," and the PM can't be blamed on everything.

"Don't you think it's about having consistent rules?" David wondered.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican Senators in the US have cancelled work as coronavirus sweeps through their political group

US Republican Senators cancel work as coronavirus hits Capitol Hill
Boris Johnson has said he is hopeful of a Brexit deal by the end of the year

Brexit: Boris Johnson claims there is 'good deal to be done' with EU
Police officers seen in London, just after the 10pm curfew

Takeaway fined £1,000 for serving food 4 minutes after 10pm curfew
Storm Alex is lashing the UK

Weather forecast: 'Danger to life' flood warnings as Storm Alex batters UK
Dozens of universities have had Covid-19 outbreaks over the past fortnight

Coronavirus outbreaks at UK universities climb above 50

The latest James Bond Film has been delayed for a second time

James Bond: No Time To Die delayed for second time over coronavirus
President Donald Trump has posted a video message saying he thinks he is well

Trump claims he is 'very well' despite 'serious concerns' for his health
Two students have been fined following an illegal party at a halls of residence used by Coventry University

Two university students hit with £200 fines after illegal party
Sir Trevor McDonald stresses importance of Black History Month with David Lammy

Sir Trevor McDonald stresses importance of Black History Month with David Lammy
Left-wing extremism 'hijacked' Labour party in Corbyn years, argues Maajid Nawaz

Left-wing extremism 'hijacked' Labour party in Corbyn years, argues Maajid Nawaz

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile