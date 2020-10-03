'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

By Seán Hickey

After this caller confirmed that ignoring government advice is endemic, David Lammy took it upon himself to make a plea to the public.

Steven phoned in from Kent and told David Lammy "there's trouble coming, people are just not heeding what's being said on TV about keeping distance and common sense isn't reigning."

The conversation followed Boris Johnson's comments that the public have gotten complacent in their response to the pandemic which has brought a rise in cases.

The caller defended the PM, noting that "Boris was very [badly] hit by the coronavirus himself."

"He wasn't following the rules at the beginning of this," David rebuked, "just like Trump having press conferences."

As Steven went on to share his view, David whipped out his own face mask and demanded listeners wear their own.

"It's simple!" He insisted.

The caller felt that "a lot of it is down to people just not heeding or taking it seriously enough," and the PM can't be blamed on everything.

"Don't you think it's about having consistent rules?" David wondered.