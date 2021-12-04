David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports

4 December 2021, 20:56

By Tim Dodd

David Lammy explained his personal frustration with reports that No. 10 staff held two Christmas parties last year when such gatherings were banned, recalling how he was cut off from family for two weeks in that period.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Prime Minister had given a speech at a packed leaving party for a senior aide last November, when the country was in the midst of a second lockdown.

The Daily Mirror also said members of his No. 10 team then held their own festive party in the days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

In each case, the paper reported, there were 40 or 50 people crammed "cheek by jowl" into a medium-sized room in No. 10.

Read more: Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations

David told listeners: "I was on air on LBC last Christmas around this time. My family had left the country, within the rules, to go on holiday.

"I was set to join them the following day after I had broadcast on Saturday. And during my time on the show, restrictions were announced... that meant I could not join my family.

"I spent last Christmas, for two weeks, on my own, in North London, with my wonderful dog Silver. Separated from my three beautiful children and my wonderful wife.

"Why? Because I followed the rules."

Read more: Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

David then explained that he wasn't affected like some people were where they "couldn't hug [their] mum or dad in a care facility" because of the rules.

"There are people out there who really, really suffered during the course of these restrictions and that's why it's important that those who make the rules... live by the rules."

"Why is it one rule for you, Boris Johnson, and another rule for everybody else?" David asked.

"I'm not upset because I wasn't invited, I'm upset because there was a breach of the rules and we've got a Prime Minister who's not prepared to fess up to it."

Read more: Omicron: 75 more cases found in England as targeted testing introduced in affected areas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Arwen hit the UK at the end of November

UK set for more snow and heavy wind as as country struggles to recover from Storm Arwen

Weather

The incident happened on the Central Line in the early hours of Saturday morning

Woman hospitalised after falling onto tracks at busy London Tube station
Arrivals to the UK will need to take a Covid test before they embark on their journey

Pre-departure Covid tests reintroduced for travellers to UK amid Omicron fears
The Metropolitan Police are considering complaints related to Christmas parties allegedly held in lockdown last year

Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations
Video image released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing volcanic materials in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.

Indonesia: One dead and dozens injured after volcano spews clouds of ash into sky
A vigil was held for 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in Liverpool

Ava White: Hundreds gather at Liverpool vigil in memory of 'bubbly' 12-year-old
Thousands of homes are still without power a week on.

Storm Arwen: 9,000 homes still without power as energy companies face action over response

Weather

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, (left) was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin.

Attorney General to review 'lenient' sentences of 'monsters' who killed Arthur, 6
The UKHSA said it is "carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to be infectious".

Omicron: 26 more cases found in UK as targeted testing introduced in affected areas
No10 must be hoping their major Omicron gamble will pay off, Ben Kentish writes

LBC Views: No10 must be hoping their major Omicron gamble will pay off

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile