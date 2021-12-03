Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

By James Morris

Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has told LBC no complaints have been received about alleged lockdown parties held in Downing Street last Christmas, as the Labour Party demanded a formal investigation into the claims.

The Daily Mirror has reported Boris Johnson gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November – when England was in its second national lockdown.

The newspaper said members of his Number 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

Appearing on LBC’s Call the Commissioner this morning, Dame Cressida said: “As far as I am aware, we have had no complaints and therefore I really can’t comment on what did or didn’t happen there.”

Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Asked if the force will investigate if given the details, she repeated: “We’re in the world of complete hypotheticals. I have not received a letter. I cannot comment any further.”

Then asked if the prime minister is beyond the law, she said: “This is the Met. We are professional. We are impartial. We act without fear or favour. We follow evidence.”

Last night, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested the country's most senior civil servant should call in the police over the allegations.

In a letter to cabinet secretary Simon Case, Ms Rayner said "the guidance from central government was very clear that large gatherings and parties were explicitly forbidden".

She asked if Mr Case was considering referring the matter to the Met, and also asked whether he would be investigating the use of government property for the gatherings.

A government spokesperson said: "We have received the letter and will respond in due course."

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson did not deny the allegations, while Number 10 repeatedly argued that "at all stages the rules have been followed".