Call the Commissioner | Watch live on Friday from 8am

By Seán Hickey

Dame Cressida Dick takes your calls on Friday from 8am. Watch live here.

Nick Ferrari is joined on Friday by the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Dame Cressida Dick for the latest instalment of Call the Commissioner.

Dame Cressida takes the calls of LBC listeners after a series of allegations of misconduct against serving police officers following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Nick Ferrari will also interview the Commissioner before the floor is opened to LBC listeners.

Call the Commissioner is live on Friday morning from 8am and you can watch live here and on Global Player.