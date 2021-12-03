Exclusive

Cressida Dick 'regrets' trust lost in Met following Sarah Everard murder

3 December 2021, 08:28 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 09:06

Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Dame Cressida Dick has told LBC she "regrets" how trust has been lost in her officers following the murder of Sarah Everard, after an LBC exclusive poll found 49% of Londoners don't trust her force.

The Met Police chief made the remarks during Call the Commissioner on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, where she was presented with an LBC poll.

Just over half (51%), say that they trust the Met and 23% of people polled actively distrust police, our poll data shows.

A third of young women in London were also found to actively distrust the Metropolitan police.

Read more: Exclusive LBC poll: Only half of Londoners trust the Met

Nick asked Dame Cressida: "London does not seem to trust your colleagues, why?"

"Well certainly I would like those figures to be much higher obviously," she told Nick.

"But this is the first time I have heard those and a poll of 1,000 people.

"Rest-assured we survey regularly and I have to say I do absolutely understand that in particular, not exclusively, the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer has absolutely damaged people's trust in us. That's something I regret.

"It isn't the only event this year where people have looked at what a very small number of my colleagues have been doing, or alleged to have been doing, and have felt very very upset about that."

Watch again: Call the Commissioner

Nick pressed Dame Cressida on how she plans to restore that trust, adding it is a "shocking" figure.

"Our general figures, normally, are up in about the 70s, and they stayed up there for a considerable time. That is very much higher, sadly, than other public servants," she replied.

"But if it is the case that your poll is representative and it has dropped to that, then it is a challenge.

"The vast majority of my officers are good people, decent people."

She added that "trust has certainly been hit".

Read more: Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'

LBC's exclusive poll, which surveyed more than 1,000 people, found that trust levels for men are slightly higher, with over half (54%) of men in London saying they trust the Met and around a fifth (21%) saying they distrust the Met.

For men under 35, 56% said they trust the force and 19% said they distrust them.

LBC's poll also highlights that police are losing the confidence of young people in the capital.

This story is being updated

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says

Wes Streeting teased Sajid Javid about when he will get booster jab

Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

Sajid Javid told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast people don't need to cancel Christmas plans.

'No need to change Christmas plans' despite Omicron fears, says Sajid Javid

The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron
The care minister has urged everyone to get their jab in time for Christmas

'All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get jabbed', says care minister

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial

The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

The UK wants to step up cooperation with France, a minister has said.

'Not just a British problem': UK ready to send ground support to France, minister says

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims Boris Johnson has been the subject of a number of no confidence letters

Raab dismisses PM no confidence letters as 'tittle tattle' as party rating plummets

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer

Exclusive
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants

Exclusive
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC the new law was the forward in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis: New law must 'close the loophole, break the business model', Zahawi says

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis
The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says
Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award

Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

11 hours ago

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

18 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting
Only half of Londoners trust the Met, an exclusive poll for LBC has found

Exclusive LBC poll: Only half of Londoners trust the Met

(L-R) Sophie Watson, Phoebe Kowhai, and Lexi Covaulsen from Cambridge Girl Talk are among students who spoke to LBC

'Predators down the hall': Students tell of spiking epidemic plaguing universities
Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink.

Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault
Covid booster vaccines were tested in a government-funded study.

Covid booster jabs are likely to protect against Omicron variant, study suggests
Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her
New Old Bexley and Sidcup MP Louie French.

Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election after death of MP James Brokenshire
The chef gave 32 people food poisoning with shepherd's pie.

Pub chef sentenced for killing woman and leaving 31 ill with undercooked shepherd's pie
Funding is being released to hospitals across England.

NHS receives £700m boost to tackle growing backlogs and 'tough' winter ahead
Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes saw an increase after Covid restrictions were eased.

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes surge after end of Covid lockdowns