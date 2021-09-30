Breaking News

Met cop who raped and murdered Sarah Everard will die behind bars

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A Met police officer who abused his powers to kidnap and later rape and murder Sarah Everard will die behind bars after he was handed a life sentence by the judge.

Sentencing Wayne Couzens, Lord Justice Fulford said Sarah Everard was a "wholly blameless victim of a grotesquely executed series of circumstances that culminated in her death and the disposal of her body".

"She was simply walking home," he said.

"Sarah Everard’s state of mind, and what she had to endure would have been as bleak and agonising as it is possible to imagine."

Sarah's father Jeremy, mother Susan, sister Katie and brother James arrive at the Old Bailey at a previous hearing. Picture: Alamy

Lord Justice Fulford added: “Notwithstanding his guilty pleas, in my view the defendant throughout sought to minimise his true responsibility for what occurred. At no stage has he offered any kind of full explanation as to what occurred in the fateful few hours.

“I have concluded that in the planning and thought that went into the kidnap and rape the defendant must have realised he may well need to kill the woman he intended to kidnap and rape.”

The judge said whole life sentences should only be used for exceptional cases - and this, he says, is one.

“In my judgement the misuse of a police officer’s role is of equal seriousness as a murder carried out for the purpose of committing a murder for an ideological cause.”

Sarah Everard's parents Jeremy and Susan clasped hands and hugged police officers after Couzens shuffled out of the dock to be taken down to the cells.

Couzens, who was a serving officer in London, handcuffed the 33-year-old in a "false arrest" before abducting her in Clapham on the evening of March 3.

Read more: Sarah Everard's mother tells killer he is 'the worst of humanity' ahead of sentencing

Read more: Met officer used Covid laws to handcuff and 'arrest' Sarah Everard before murdering her

Two witnesses saw him detain Sarah on the street and assumed he was acting legitimately, the Old Bailey heard in a two-day sentencing.

Ms Everard was abducted at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown and was more likely to submit to the accusation she broke Covid-19 rules, prosecutors said.

The firearms officer had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American embassy that morning and drove to a secluded rural area near Dover in Kent, where he parked up and raped Ms Everard.

The Brixton marketing executive had been strangled with Couzens' police belt by 2.30am the following morning.

The court heard how Couzens, a married man, burned Ms Everard's body in a refrigerator in an area of woodland he owned in Hoads Wood, near Ashford, before dumping her remains in a nearby pond.

Couzens pleaded guilty in July to Ms Everard's kidnap, rape and murder, and was sacked from the Met Police.

Nick Price of the Crown Prosecution Service said the murder of Ms Everard was "a truly evil thing to do".

He said: "Wayne Couzens treated her with vile depravity. It was a truly evil thing to do.

"The investigation in this case by the Metropolitan Police was meticulous, and our joint prosecution team worked hard to bring the strongest possible case to court.

"The court has now heard the evidence that showed his deliberate planning, and continued efforts to cover up his crimes.

"We all feel betrayed that Couzens abused his position as a police officer to commit such abhorrent crimes.

"All of us should be free to walk our streets safely."

The incident sparked outcry worldwide, with thousands attending vigils and demanding an end to violence against women on the streets.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Ms Everard's family condemned Couzens as a "monster" as he sat with his head bowed at the start of the two-day sentencing.

Her mother Susan said her daughter died in "horrendous circumstances" and said she is "tormented" at the thought of what she endured.

She told the court: "Sarah was handcuffed, unable to defend herself, and there was no one to rescue her. She spent the last hours on this earth with the very worst of humanity.

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens. Picture: Facebook

"She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires. It is a ridiculous reason. It is nonsensical. How could he value a human life so cheaply?

"I am incandescent with rage at the thought of it. He treated my daughter as if she was nothing and disposed of her as if she was rubbish.

"She added: "I can never talk to her, never hold her again, and never more be a part of her life.

"We have kept her dressing gown - it still smells of her and I hug that instead of her."

Couzens could not look at Sarah Everard's family as they read out their statements in court and his barrister said he is "ashamed" after kidnapping, raping and murdering her.

Couzens' lawyer's told the court on Thursday that he "makes no excuses" and is "filled with self-loathing".

Read more: Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

They said on the facts of the case there is little to say. Except that: “Whilst the evidence provides ample suggestion that he travelled to London with kidnap and rape in mind, there is little evidence he travelled with murder on his mind.”

There was ample opportunity, Couzens’ lawyer says, for him to purchase the materials he needed to burn and dispose of Sarah’s body in advance. He did not.

“That is inconsistent with a plan to murder," his lawyer said.

“It’s not right to sentence him on the basis of a premeditated plan to murder."

Read more: 'The worst of humanity': Sarah Everard's killer to be sentenced

Read more: Men shouldn't be asked to stay inside to keep women safe, David Lammy tells LBC

The Old Bailey was shown CCTV footage of Ms Everard and Couzens talking on the pavement moments before she was abducted.

Sarah's father told Couzens in court "there can be no redemption" for what he has done.

Mr Everard told Couzens: "No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us.

"You murdered our daughter and forever broke the hearts of her mother, father, brother, sister, family and her friends.

"Sarah had so much to look forward to and because of you this is now gone forever."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC this morning the Met Police must answer questions over how Couzens managed to "slip through the net".

Nick asked the Labour leader whether there needs to be a review of the Met and other police forces, due to the opportunities for Couzens to be caught in both Kent and London over reports of indecent exposure.

Mr Starmer replied: "Nick, that is the key issue, which is how did he slip through the net?

"There were obviously warning signs, so how did he slip through?"

His comments come after the force faced backlash on Wednesday following its attempts to distance the Met from Wayne Couzens.