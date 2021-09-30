Exclusive

Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

30 September 2021, 07:19 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 08:52

By Sophie Barnett

Sir Keir Starmer said questions must be answered about how Met Police officer Wayne Couzens managed to "slip through the net", as the former cop faces life behind bars for the murder of Sarah Everard.

The Labour leader made the comments when he was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC on Thursday, the morning after his first conference speech in charge of the party.

He said it is essential to establish how police officer Wayne Couzens, who was a serving member of the Met Police at the time of Sarah's murder, managed to "slip through the net".

He told Nick that Scotland Yard must answer crucial questions.

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

Read more: Sarah Everard's mother tells killer he is 'the worst of humanity' ahead of sentencing

Mr Starmer said: "As Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) you see a lot of cases you don't want to see. This one, just so sickening, the whole country stopped.

"Every thought goes out to that family in these awful, awful situations.

"It's one of those cases I think that absolutely touches the heart of all of us, even hardened people like me, who I say have prosecuted such cases for five years and seen some pretty awful cases. This was just awful."

Mr Starmer said that while his party had a "very good week" at conference, there was always a piece of him thinking of Sarah's family and what they have been going through.

Nick asked the Labour leader whether there needs to be a review of the Met and other police forces, due to the opportunities for Couzens to be caught in both Kent and London over reports of indecent exposure.

Mr Starmer replied: "Nick, that is the key issue, which is how did he slip through the net?

"There were obviously warning signs, so how did he get through the net?"

Read more: Met officer used Covid laws to handcuff and 'arrest' Sarah Everard before murdering her

Read more: Sarah Everard murder: A timeline of key events

He spoke of the thousands of police officers across the country who he said are "absolutely sickened" by Couzens.

"How on earth did he get through the net, that is the critical question that has just got to be answered."

Couzens is set to face life behind bars when he is sentenced later today for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old earlier this year.

The Old Bailey's heard how he used a fake arrest to get Sarah into his car.

He used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card when he snatched her as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

Reading a statement on day one of Couzens' two-day sentencing, her mother Susan said: "Sarah died in horrendous circumstances. I am tormented at the thought of what she endured.

"Sarah was handcuffed, unable to defend herself, and there was no one to rescue her. She spent the last hours on this earth with the very worst of humanity.

"She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires. It is a ridiculous reason. It is nonsensical. How could he value a human life so cheaply?

"I am incandescent with rage at the thought of it. He treated my daughter as if she was nothing and disposed of her as if she was rubbish."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarah Everard's killer is being sentenced today

The heartbreaking statement from the mother of Sarah Everard

Breaking
Furious drivers beeped their horns as just nine protesters brought the road to a standstill, gluing their hands to the floor.

Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Sir Keir Starmer will be questioned live by Nick Ferrari on LBC.

Watch again: Starmer grilled by Nick Ferrari after first Labour conference speech as leader
The UK's furlough scheme comes to an end today.

'Tidal wave' of redundancies expected as £70bn furlough scheme comes to an end today

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex-EU negotiator Michel Barnier

The Citizens Advice has warned that some people could see a £30 hike in their monthly gas bill

'Desperate choices' for Brits as monthly energy bills could soar by £30

Ms Spears had previously said the conservatorship was "abusive"

Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship after involvement branded 'toxic'

Hundreds came together for a vigil in memory of Ms Everard.

Sarah Everard murder: A timeline of key events

Couzens was questioned by police when he was arrested on March 9

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

A BP garage tried to prioritise NHS workers for fuel

Fuel crisis: Petrol station lets NHS workers jump queues but 'thousands' turn up

Sadiq Khan warned of the consequences of criminal offences caused by the fuel crisis

Motorists with 'petrol rage' will be arrested for fights at filling stations, Khan warns

Exclusive
Children as young as eight post the abuse online

LBC exclusive: Children as young as eight posting racist abuse online

Sarah Everard's killer will be sentenced later today

'The worst of humanity': Sarah Everard's killer to be sentenced

Three more energy suppliers have ceased trading.

Three more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified

'I admit it all': Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving after crash near Sussex home

Eco protesters have again blocked the M25

Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hawaii Volcano Eruption

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts as lava fountains form in park
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend

Sport parties blamed as Victoria’s Covid cases soar

A view of the city looking across to The Duomo , Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiore, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence, Italy (John Walton/PA)

Italy’s Uffizi gallery embraces comic book artists in bid to widen appeal
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences (Haven Daley/AP)

Ivory-billed woodpecker among 23 species declared extinct in the US
Protesters gather during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine following death of woman, 20

Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

A bridge spans the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Cyprus accuses Turkey’s president of seeking new Ottoman empire
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change
African migrants wait in line to register their names after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and arriving at the port of Augusta, on the island of Sicily, Italy (Samy Magdy/AP)

Migrants rescued off coast of Libya find safe haven in Italy

Tunisia

Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police