Sarah Everard murder: A timeline of key events

Hundreds came together for a vigil in memory of Ms Everard. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wayne Couzens is being sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, after pleading guilty to her murder, kidnap and rape.

The former police officer used Covid laws to handcuff and falsely arrest her before raping her, strangling her and burning her body, a court heard on Wednesday.

Read more: Sarah Everard's mother tells Wayne Couzens he is 'very worst of humanity'

Read more: Met officer used Covid laws to handcuff and 'arrest' Sarah Everard before murdering her

2002

Wayne Couzens joins the Kent Special Constabulary.

2015

Kent Police allegedly fail to investigate an indecent exposure incident linked to the officer.

September 2018

Couzens transfers to the Metropolitan Police from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) where he had worked since 2011.

2019

Couzens and his wife buy a small area of woodland off Fridd Lane in Ashford, Kent.

February 2019

The PC joins a response team covering the Bromley area of south London, having initially served in a Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The court heard Ms Everard's kidnapping took less than five minutes. Picture: Alamy

February 2020

He moves to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command to patrol diplomatic premises, mainly embassies.

February 2021

The 48-year-old is linked to two allegations of indecent exposure in London, which it is claimed Scotland Yard failed to investigate.

February 28

Couzens books a white Vauxhall Astra from a car hire firm in Dover, Kent, using his personal details and bank card.

He also purchases a roll of self-adhesive film advertised as a carpet protector on Amazon.

March 2

7pm

Couzens starts a 12-hour shift at his base in West Brompton, west London.

Ms Everard was seen entering a supermarket on the evening of her disappearance. Picture: Metropolitan Police

March 3

On the day of her disappearance, Sarah Everard visits a friend in the Clapham Junction, using her bank card to buy a bottle of wine in Sainsbury's in Brixton Hill, south London, on her way.

4.45pm

Couzens collects the hire car.

9pm

Ms Everard leaves to walk home, some 2.5 miles away.

9.13pm

She calls her boyfriend for a little over 14 minutes.

9.15pm

Ms Everard is captured alone on CCTV at the junction of Bowood Road and the South Circular.

Sarah Everard and Wayne Couzens were seen on CCTV footage. Picture: Metropolitan Police

9.28pm

The next sighting is on Cavendish Road and she is still alone.

9.32pm

Ms Everard is caught on the camera of a marked police car.

9.35pm

A bus camera captures two figures on Poynders Road standing beside a white Vauxhall Astra parked on the pavement with hazard lights flashing.

9.38pm

Another bus camera captures the same vehicle with the two front car doors open.

11.38pm

Couzens transfers Ms Everard to his own car in Dover and drives towards a secluded rural area when she is raped and murdered.

March 4

2.31am

Couzens' Seat is picked up on ANPR in Dover. He stops at a service station to buy drinks. By this time, Ms Everard is dead.

3.21am

Couzens' car passes a CCTV camera near Hoads Wood, where Ms Everard's body is dumped. He visits the site twice, leaving just before dawn.

8.30am

Couzens returns the hire car used in the abduction.

8.10pm

Ms Everard is reported missing by her boyfriend, Josh Lowth.

March 5

The case is escalated and the Specialist Crime Unit becomes involved.

Couzens, who is due to be off until March 8, reports to work that he is suffering with stress.

He buys petrol which he uses to burn Ms Everard's body and possessions inside a fridge at Hoads Wood.

He also buys two green rubble bags for £9.94 at B&Q in Dover which he uses to transfer the remains to a nearby pond.

Couzens pleaded guilty to Sarah Everard's murder. Picture: Metropolitan Police

March 6

Couzens emails his supervisor that he no longer wants to carry a firearm.

He orders a tarpaulin and a bungee cargo net on Amazon which are shipped to him the next day.

March 7

Couzens takes his wife and two children on a family trip to the woods where only days before he had burned Ms Everard's body.

March 8

The officer reports in sick on the day he is due to return to work.

Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey in London on the first day of a two-day sentence hearing. Picture: Alamy

March 9

7.11pm

Couzens' phone is wiped of all data.

7.50pm

Couzens is arrested at his home in Deal, Kent.

In a brief interview, he tells a false story about being threatened by an Eastern European gang.

March 10

At around 4.45pm, a body is discovered in the pond by specialist police dogs, some 100 metres from land owned by Couzens.

March 11

Couzens answers "no comment" in formal interviews.

March 12

8.45pm

Couzens is charged.

July 9

Couzens pleads guilty to murder when he appears at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh high security jail.

September 29

Couzens faces a possible whole life order when he is sentenced.