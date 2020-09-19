David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Seán Hickey

This is David Lammy's moving tribute to fellow Harvard Law graduate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who sadly passed away from cancer aged 87.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away aged 87 which led people on both sides of the political spectrum in to pay tribute to a "fantastic woman," as David Lammy described her.

"I had the huge privilege...to be the first Black Briton to go to Harvard Law School," David Lammy began, telling listeners that Ruth Bader Ginsburg "she was present in all the important cases of the last few decades," and has left behind a remarkable legacy.

He listed her achievements, where she was instrumental in getting legal recognition for women in the armed forces, the rights of women in the event of the death of their husband, and same-sex marriage.

"She was absolutely the leading female juris in America and probably the leading female lawyer in the global community," David insisted.

The US Supreme Court Justice passed away following a battle with cancer aged 87. Picture: PA

He told listeners he "was inspired by some of her judgement" and stressed how sorely missed she will be.

"What a fantastic woman she was," David reiterated.

"She maintained conservative friends on the Supreme Court and beyond, she believed in civility and decency and my God, is that a lesson that we need today."