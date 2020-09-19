Trump faces huge backlash if Bader Ginsburg is replaced before election, warns expert

19 September 2020, 16:45

By Seán Hickey

A former White House spokesman said if Donald Trump moves to nominate a Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, the decision may come back to bit him.

Maajid Nawaz was speaking to Robert Weiner, former spokesperson for Bill Clinton and George W. Bush's administrations following the passing of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg aged 87.

There has been debate over whether or not nominations for Justice Bader Ginsburg's position should happen before or after November's US Presidential Election - with Ms Bader Ginsburg's wish being the decision is made after the election, but President Trump's administration plans to make a nomination before the election.

Mr Weiner believed that if the nomination is made before the election, it is "going to cause another backlash," and will result in "a dramatic landslide election," for the Democrats.

"I think this is another horrible decision by the Trump people to push forward another nominee," the former spokesperson insisted.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away aged 87
Picture: PA

Maajid reiterated that Ms Ginsburg "would want the new president to decide her replacement only after the November election," and pushed Mr Weiner on whether the Republicans will ignore this.

Mr Weiner believed "there could be pressure that would stop [Majority Senate Leader] McConnell from doing that," and it was his view that Ms Bader Ginsburg's wish would be respected.

He argued that "pressure may make them look so horrible and embarrassed for their legacies that they may not be able to do it and they may have to wait."

