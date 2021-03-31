David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report

31 March 2021, 11:07

By Fiona Jones

This is David Lammy's powerful response to the diversity report which finds the UK is not institutionally racist and is instead a 'model' to other countries.

The landmark report found Britain is a model to other countries for diversity because of successes in areas like education, and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap.

The the 264-page report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic disparities found overt racism persists in the country, particularly online, and more work still needs to be done.

The report, commissioned in the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter protests, said there have been improvements such as increasing diversity in elite professions and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap, although disparities remain.

Read more: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David began his heavily charged monologue in response:

"Tell that to Mina Smallman, who was mourning her two black daughters whilst police officers took selfies with their dead bodies and shared images on WhatsApp.

"Tell that to Doreen Lawrence, who is still seeking justice for the death of her son Stephen."

"Tell that to Belly Mujinga, who died of coronavirus after a man spat at her in the train station.

"Tell that to the mother of Leon Briggs, who died in police custody after being restrained face down on the floor by police officers in Luton.

"Or just go back to last summer and speak to Bianca Williams, who was stopped and searched while driving home from a training session, handcuffed while her three-month-old son was screaming in the back seat."

David continued that Boris Johnson has "let an entire generation of young white and black British people down" who are fighting for equality.

"This report could have been a turning point, a moment for us all to come together. Instead it has chosen to divide us once more and keep us debating the existence of racism rather than doing anything about it," he said.

"I tell myself that the arc of the moral universe bends towards justice...it would help if this Government were not so determined to bend the arc backwards."

Watch the full speech above.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pupils walked out in protest today

Pupils walk out of classes to stage diversity protest amid backlash at 'racist' uniform policy
Travel to Spain: British holidaymakers are keen to fly to Spain again this summero

When can I fly to Spain and will I need a vaccine passport?

The EU will allow people to travel with fewer restrictions after it brings in digital vaccine passports by June.

Digital vaccine certificates for European travel 'ready in June at latest'
The shielding list in the UK has been updated adding 1.7million to the list

Covid shielding UK: What are the shielding rules and when is it ending?
The new research could put pressure on the government ahead of a review on the ongoing use of face masks in schools.

Face masks and social distancing must be stepped up as lockdown lifts, scientists say
Millions will no longer have to shield from tomorrow

Final day of shielding for almost 4 million people in England and Wales
A protester with a Black Lives Matter banner has climbed a crane in Canning Town.

Canning Town: Protester scales London crane and unfurls Black Lives Matter banner
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not marry in secret before the royal wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Harry and Meghan did not marry three days before wedding, Archbishop of Canterbury reveals
Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile