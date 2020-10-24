David Lammy: 'I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump'

24 October 2020, 18:04

By Seán Hickey

David Lammy believes that for Britain's interests, Joe Biden is the best option as US President as election day in America nears.

"We need Donald Trump to go," David Lammy told listeners.

"We need someone who is so salacious, so obscene, who uses racism so quickly, who stokes fires – whether it's in relation to Black Lives Matter, whether it's how he deals with serious countries like China and North Korea. We need him to go."

David went on to share the view that the alternative, Joe Biden, is the better option for Britain's interests.

"It can't be in Britain's interests to have someone who has been so bitter about our colleagues in Europe," he argued.

David Lammy insisted that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming election
David Lammy insisted that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming election. Picture: PA

Read More: Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

David noted that he isn't alone in his views, stating that politicians across the political spectrum in Britain would prefer Joe Biden in the White House.

He named former Chancellor Sajid Javid as one MP that has expressed preference to Biden in recent weeks.

"I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump and I hope the good people of America have the good sense to turf him out of office very very shortly indeed."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police had to shut a wedding down after 250 guests were found behind closed shutters

250-strong wedding shut down after 'trying to hide from police behind closed shutters'
Children in Scotland have been told to avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween

Children in Scotland told to avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween
Gwilym Owen said he was "taking a stand for what is right" when he ripped the plastic wrapping off winter clothes in Tesco, Bangor

Angry shopper tears down barricades to children's clothing in Wales
Police shut down the wedding, which breached Tier 2 rules

Police shut down 250 person wedding secretly held in London

Anti mask protestors gathered in Central London

Anti-mask protesters descend on London streets

Non-essential items have been put behind metal barriers

Welsh supermarkets cover 'non-essential items' as firebreaker lockdown begins
Professor Neil Ferguson called it a "worrying situation"

Schools may have to close for older pupils warns scientist

Protests erupted in Naples

Violent protests erupt in Naples over Covid curfew

Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators

Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators
Maajid Nawaz destroys Wales' clampdown on non-essential items

Maajid Nawaz destroys Wales' clampdown on non-essential items

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile