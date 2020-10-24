David Lammy: 'I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump'

By Seán Hickey

David Lammy believes that for Britain's interests, Joe Biden is the best option as US President as election day in America nears.

"We need Donald Trump to go," David Lammy told listeners.

"We need someone who is so salacious, so obscene, who uses racism so quickly, who stokes fires – whether it's in relation to Black Lives Matter, whether it's how he deals with serious countries like China and North Korea. We need him to go."

David went on to share the view that the alternative, Joe Biden, is the better option for Britain's interests.

"It can't be in Britain's interests to have someone who has been so bitter about our colleagues in Europe," he argued.

David Lammy insisted that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming election. Picture: PA

David noted that he isn't alone in his views, stating that politicians across the political spectrum in Britain would prefer Joe Biden in the White House.

He named former Chancellor Sajid Javid as one MP that has expressed preference to Biden in recent weeks.

"I can't wait to see the back of Donald Trump and I hope the good people of America have the good sense to turf him out of office very very shortly indeed."