David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments

By Seán Hickey

In response to the Prime Minister's comments that the British public have become 'blasé' and 'complacent' in their attitude to the pandemic, David Lammy had a powerful moment live on-air.

"Who was it that said the young people should go back out and go to our pubs, go to our restaurants," David began, calling out the government's risky unlocking of the economy.

He added that "it was Mr Cummings that broke the rules and said it was to test his eyesight," in a high profile scandal early on in the pandemic.

David asked listeners whether the PM was "slow to lockdown or was he quick to lockdown?" He answered himself and insisted the PM was slow to lockdown.

"Here we are six months later as he says you've been blasé, you've been complacent," David furiously noted, insisting it was a problem of leadership.

The PM has said the British public has gotten complacent in it's coronavirus fight. Picture: PA

David called out the testing issues and controversy around the distances some people have to travel.

"Can you get the test quickly, or do you have to go from tottenham to inverness?"

He concluded that "it was outrageous for him to sit there on the BBC and blame the public," while government have had a far from perfect response to the pandemic.

