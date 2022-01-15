'Get those letters in': David Lammy urges Tory MPs to 'force' Boris Johnson out

By Tim Dodd

David Lammy urged Tory MPs to "put those letters in to the 1922 Committee" to force a leadership contest for Boris Johnson as the "country deserves better" than him.

It comes as the PM is fighting to keep the keys to No10 after fury at a constant stream of "partygate" allegations.

Without resigning, one way MPs can remove a prime minister from office is by tabling a motion of no confidence.

A vote of no confidence is triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs write to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, to formally seek one.

Read more: How could No10 'partygate' end for under-fire Boris Johnson?

David said: "We're dealing with a pandemic, people are dealing with an energy crisis, rising inflation, our young people are having to catch up at school.

"And then we get this drip, drip, drip of stories. Stories about partying at number 10. And you've got to ask, how many parties do you need?

"It's clear now that Boris Johnson lied. It's clear now that Boris Johnson deceived Parliament. It's clear now that Boris Johnson has presided over a culture of parties at a time when you all, listening, were following the rules."

"When will Boris Johnson do the right thing and resign?... Because our country deserves better," David continued.

"Put the country first.

"It falls now to Conservative MPs... who understand that you cannot preside over a great country like ours, and be distracted by this constant noise.

"Put those letters in to the 1922 Committee. If Boris won't resign, force him."

If the 1922 Committee receives 54 letters from backbench Conservative MPs, a vote of no confidence would be triggered.

Should Mr Johnson not gain the support of at least half the parliamentary party, which would be 180 MPs, then he would need to resign.