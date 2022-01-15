Boris 'launches Operation Save Big Dog and will scrap Plan B' as he bids to stay in No10

Boris Johnson has reportedly launched "Operation Save Big Dog". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is set to scrap Plan B measures as he launches an operation to save his job – dubbed "Save Big Dog", according to reports.

The PM is fighting to keep the keys to No10 after fury at a constant stream of "partygate" allegations.

His office has had to apologise to the Queen for a do that was held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, which the monarch attended alone under Covid rules, and he said sorry to MPs for attending a Downing Street garden event in May 2020, during lockdown.

He has insisted he thought it was a work do - but his apologies did little to placate opposition, with Scottish Tories joining Labour in calling for him to go before a group mocked him outside Downing Street, dressed in Boris Johnson masks and partying as they dubbed it a work event.

Now, the PM has reportedly launched what he's dubbed "Operation Save Big Dog", which will work out who should lose their jobs after Sue Gray's investigation into Government staff parties during Covid restrictions is completed.

It will also emphasise what Mr Johnson has achieved in his time as PM, the Independent said.

Supportive ministers will be lined up to carry out interviews backing Mr Johnson, it is claimed.

That should come as Plan B is rolled back. It is thought that Covid passports and work from home guidance will be reversed in England but some rules on face masks may remain.

Modelling for Sage, the Government advisory body, suggests Plan B changes would not greatly affect the number of people going to hospital.

"Save Big Dog" would come into effect after another torrid week for Mr Johnson.

New allegations of "wine time Fridays" have emerged, despite Covid measures being in place, while a photo has emerged of a fridge being delivered to the back door of No10 in December 2020.

The Mirror said aides would take turns visiting a Tesco Metro in Westminster to fill up the 34-bottle capacity fridge.

The Telegraph claimed about 20 letters of no confidence have been submitted in the Tory backbench group, the 1922 Committee, short of the 54 required.

Yesterday, speaking about the apology to Buckingham Palace after outrage at a party taking place hours before Philip's Covid-restricted funeral, the PM's official spokesman said: "It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and No10 has apologised to the Palace," he said.

"You've heard from the Prime Minister this week, he's recognised No10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for the things we did not get right.

"We have apologised to the Palace."