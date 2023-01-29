Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

29 January 2023, 15:20 | Updated: 29 January 2023, 15:26

By Abbie Reynolds

This caller shared his fury at witnessing the Grenfell tower fire from his home.

"I saw Grenfell burn that night," the caller told David Lammy.

He said he lived about two miles away from Grenfell Tower in a building with the same cladding that had led to the devastating fire.

"This is the first time I've been able to talk about it and it is very difficult," he admitted.

The caller went on: "All I could do when I saw that ball of fire going up, all I could think was 'that could be me. That could be me I live in a similar block'."

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has issued an apology admitting government failure which resulted in the Grenfell fire.

READ MORE: Gove: Government rules were exploited leading to the Grenfell fire - I am sorry

David did not interrupt the caller, allowing him space to express his feelings. "I am furious, do you hear the passion in my voice?" the caller asked.

He insisted someone should be charged with "corporate manslaughter" he said, "it is a minimum for these people, for what they did".

"What happened there was a crime and I witnessed it... It is something you never want to witness again in your life."

Speaking out for the communities housed in subpar conditions, the caller announced: "We are people we are not just objects.

"...and we are angry."

READ MORE: Man charged after 88 cladding safety forms brought in after Grenfell 'fraudulently filled out'

