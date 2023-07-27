'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women

27 July 2023, 14:00

Caller has 'zero faith in the justice system'

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller explains to David Lammy how she has "zero faith in the justice system".

David Lammy spoke to Tanya after the double Oscar winner was found not guilty.

He lost his high profile and lauded job on Netflix's House of Cards and was dropped by Hollywood after allegations emerged in 2017.

The actor had to pay back bosses £25.5m when the streaming giant gave him the boot. His talent agency, assistant, agent, and publicist reportedly left him, though manager Evan Lowenstein remained.

Tanya said: "White, rich powerful men genuinely tend to fail upwards and it doesn't tend to impact them.

"And there are men currently in the most powerful positions you can attain, even in politics, with accusations against them but yet they still remain in their positions..."

With David agreeing with her point, she went on to point out the numerous friends she has who have been victims of sexual violence, in which none of the men have ended up in prison.

Read more: Kevin Spacey 'capable of mounting Hollywood comeback' after being cleared of sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey speaks after being found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men

Spacey broke down in tears in court on Wednesday, after he was found not guilty of nine charges made against him relating to four men.

Speaking outside of Southwark Crown Court, he said: "I imagine that many of you can understand that there is a lot for me to process."

Tanya continued, telling David: "In our position as women, if we were to end up in a position where we were attacked, we have a greater chance of getting a rape conviction if we are killed.

"Now how is that serving and protecting women, especially when statues have greater protection than us?!"

Read more: Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges

