Kevin Spacey 'capable of mounting Hollywood comeback' after being cleared of sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey could try attempt a Hollywood comeback. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Kevin Spacey is capable of mounting a comeback in cinema after being cleared of sexual assault charges.

The double Oscar winner lost his high profile and lauded job on Netflix's House of Cards and was dropped by Hollywood after allegations emerged in 2017.

He had to pay back bosses £25.5m when the streaming giant gave him the boot.

His talent agency, assistant, agent and publicist all reportedly left him, though manager Evan Lowenstein remained.

Spacey has not announced yet if he plans to return to big productions, fully reviving a career which saw him take Academy Awards for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

But he has previously said he wants to act again and two small films are due to be released, Peter Five Eight and Control.

"He needs to take some time away from the limelight, take stock of the situation and plot his return — if he even wants to," said Andy Barr, a crisis communications expert and boss of the 10 Yetis PR firm.

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges. Picture: Alamy

"He will need to remember that any promotion he does for his first project back will be polluted with negative questions around this case."

He told The Sun: "The perception is that theatre publicity is less intense than the promotional rollercoaster that is needed to sell a film.

"He may see it as a way to dip his toe back into the acting world."

Spacey has been heavily involved with The Old Vic in Waterloo, where he has a home.

Barr expected Spacey to arrange a big interview in the US as his first move.

Kevin Spacey wept as he was cleared. Picture: Alamy

He said the "crisis communication playbook" would recommend "one big ticket media outlet" to conduct a controlled and rehearsed interview.

Spacey broke down in tears in court on Wednesday, after he was found not guilty of nine charges made against him relating to four men.

Speaking outside of Southwark Crown Court, he said: "I imagine that many of you can understand that there is a lot for me to process."

"But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today."

He told the trial that he had been falsely accused by men who were either out for money or confused about their own sexuality.

He insisted having "promiscuous" one-night stands "doesn't make me a bad person".

As the verdict was read out he started crying in the dock, before hugging his manager and legal team. He also tearfully thanked court staff before leaving the dock.