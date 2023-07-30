David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

30 July 2023, 13:43

‘Neighbourhood policing in the United Kingdom is all but disappearing’: David Lammy reveals why he thinks crime is on the rise
‘Neighbourhood policing in the United Kingdom is all but disappearing’: David Lammy reveals why he thinks crime is on the rise. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Alice Bourne

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of ignoring could lead to "far worse crimes".

Following police chiefs saying they will tackle ‘every single crime,’ David Lammy suggests to listeners that this would not be a waste of time explaining the “broken windows theory.”

“Broken windows theory,” David said, “was an idea coming out of the United States, pioneered by Rudy Giuliani the former mayor of New York.”

He explained: “New York was in a mess basically, it was in a mess because no one was dealing with anti-social behaviour, no-one was dealing with low-level crime… and that's why they coined the catchphrase broken windows.

“The idea was that if you allowed an urban neighbourhood to fall into decay if you walked into a neighbourhood and there were broken windows, where vandalism and graffiti all weren’t untaken care of that these low-level crimes would then give way to even bigger crimes because people thought the police weren’t present- there was no neighbourhood policing.”

This situation, David then said, was resolved by Rudy Giuliani who “came in, picked up this theory of broken windows and ran with it, and he eventually managed to turn things around”.

Read More: 'I'm on the drivers' side': Sunak tells Khan to 'think twice' on Ulez and orders review into low traffic neighbourhoods

Moving back to the UK, David said: “Now here we are today with police chiefs saying they are going to tackle every single crime… there will be many people listening who have called 111 instead of 999 realising it’s not an absolute emergency and nothing will have happened for weeks if nothing at all.

“That is because neighbourhood policing in the United Kingdom has all but disappeared, those that still exist are overrun with crime.”

Emphasising the importance of neighbourhood policing, David said: “We have a policing system in this country, it is called policing by consent, it is there for every single one of us and actually, it relies on us policing alongside them, it is why the police in this country don’t carry guns and it relies on a neighbourhood police force.”

Concluding David said: “But I’m afraid I think the system has just fallen away, there is a lot of reliance on technology CCTV, on doorbell video on GPS trackers but you still, in the end, need the officers to investigate and so if you cut officers then it is going to have an effect.”

Read More: Brits in Europe will require face and fingerprint scans under new EU checks for holidaymakers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stargazers can catch two supermoons

How to see the August supermoons as stargazers set for two sightings in same month

Malkinson plans to move to the Netherlands

Man wrongly jailed for 17 years to leave UK and rebuild life in the Netherlands after finally being freed
Russia has been rocked after Moscow was struck by drones

Putin's war hits home: Moscow rocked by triple drone strike as downtown offices shattered by fireball blasts
Rishi Sunak will review low traffic neighbourhoods and suggested Khan think twice on Ulez

'I'm on the drivers' side': Sunak tells Khan to 'think twice' on Ulez and orders review into low traffic neighbourhoods
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Navarro has reappeared in Montana

Teenager who vanished for four years before walking into police station 'argued with man' and told him 'I will go back'
Travellers queue at an EU border gate

Brits in Europe will require face and fingerprint scans under new EU checks for holidaymakers
OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is pictured with CEO Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub

'Forget Stockton': Titan sub co-founder to build floating colony on Venus

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Brandon tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Laura Mackenzie said she was denied her "dream job" as a probationary officer in the Highlands

Woman denied police job because she was taking antidepressants launches legal action

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile