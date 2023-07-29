Brits in Europe will require face and fingerprint scans under new EU checks for holidaymakers

By Adam Solomons

Brits travelling to Europe will have to share health information and have their faces and fingerprints scanned from next summer under new rules introduced by Brussels.

Under the EU Entry/Exit System, holidaymakers will be expected to reveal health conditions and details of their trips before being granted entry permits.

Other conditions for receiving a visa under the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) include sharing information about criminal records, the purpose of travel and the location of your first night's stay.

It's feared the new entry requirements will case hours-long queues at Britain's air, ferry and rail ports, the Mail On Sunday reported.

Port of Dover spokesman Richard Christian told the newspaper: "We are very space-constrained within the ferry terminal with cliffs behind, and sea in front. The footprint we have to work with is already limited.

"If we don’t have the regulation changed, then it will be a lot more difficult for us to be able to deal with the process.

"It will make it lot slower."

Tourists will need an Etias visa for EU countries as well as non-members Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Once successful, visitors can stay 90 days within an 180-day period.

Etias authorisation is linked to your passport and valid for up to three years, or until your passport expires.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We understand the concerns of British travellers and the sector around the EU’s new travel requirements and we are liaising closely with European partners to ensure their plans do not cause unnecessary delays for Britons travelling abroad.

"We are also working with the French Government, port authorities and operators to ensure there is minimal disruption, particularly where checks are conducted by French officers prior to departure for example at Dover."