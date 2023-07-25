Everything you need to know about the £6 visa fee Brits will need to pay to enter EU countries

25 July 2023, 11:08 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 14:49

The Etias system will go live next year
The Etias system will go live next year. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

British tourists to European Union will need to get specific approval to travel for their holidays from next year.

New rules for the bloc mean foreigners will need more than just a passport to get into the continent.

Tourists will need to apply to "Etias" from 2024 - a new system that authorises travel for countries that are visa-exempt, which includes the UK.

Tourists will need it for EU countries as well as non-members Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

What are the new EU travel rules?

Visitors from non-EU countries who already enjoy visa-free trips will need to apply to Etias, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

When successful, you will be able to enter the 30 European countries that fall under Etias for short term stays - usually up to 90 days within any 180 day period.

Border guards will ask for your passport and any other documents that prove you have permission to enter.

Etias approval will show up when they check your passport, so you shouldn't need a physical copy, but you can still print it out for convenience.

Etias authorisation is linked to your passport and is valid for up to three years or until your passport expires.

How do I get approval?

Etias approval will be needed from 2024.

It is expected authorisation would be granted within minutes but it could longer.

A decision would normally be expected within four days, but this could be pushed to 14 days if more information is needed.

Travellers who have to be interviewed could face a delay of up to 30 days - so anyone needing Etias approval should plan well ahead of any trips.

You will then get an email with a unique Etias application number that should be save for future reference. You cannot submit group applications.

The authorisation must match your name, passport number and other details or you could risk being denied entry to the 30 countries.

If your Etias is refused, you will be emailed with reasons why.

When will it start?

An exact date has not been announced.

The Travel Europe website says it is expected to come online in 2024.

How much will it cost?

Applicants will be charged 7 Euros for the service.

In July 2023, this was equivalent to £6.03.

This fee will not apply to under 18s and those aged over 70.

What information do I need to give Etias?

You'll need to submit your name, date and place of birth, sex, nationality, address, email and phone number.

It will also need your parent's first names, details about your travel documents, your job and education level, and the country you intend to stay in first and the address.

However, if you alter plans or haven't fully finalised them, you can change that first destination and travel to any of the 30 countries after authorisation.

You have to reveal any past criminal convictions, any travel to war zones and disclose if you have recently been removed from the EU.

If you declare you have family within the Etias area, you'll need to give their details too.

Are any UK nationals exempt from Etias?

Yes, if they are a "beneficiary" of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement made between the UK and the EU.

They can reside in their EU host country and travel to other areas covered by Etias as long as they can prove they have permission.

