‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

10 September 2023, 12:54 | Updated: 10 September 2023, 13:07

This desperate mother sobs as sons education suffers due to lack of SEN support

By Jasmine Moody

In light of the government cutting 20% from plans for children with special educational needs, David Lammy talks to a desperate mother who is facing difficulties with the current system.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lammy condemned the government's plans to cut funding for plans for children with special education needs and disabilities (SENs).

He pointed out that families are suffering in the current system, let alone with extra cuts.

Caller Fatima, from Hackney, told David that in school, her son has faced unfavourable treatment.

She said: “Sometimes he is put in a room by himself.

“It makes him very angry.

“He comes home, crying, closes his door and he says ‘I hate school. I don’t want to go to school.’”

Sympathising with the desperate mother, David said: “Is he at the wrong school?

“Do you need to get him into a better secondary school that can take care and support his needs?”

Read more: 'Don't move or we’ll shoot': Terror suspect Daniel Khalife 'laughed and winked' after being arrested in Chiswick

David Lammy is critical of the Tories' proposal to slash SEN budget

Fatima replied: “Yes, that’s why he’s not in school at the moment, since April…”

David exclaimed: “He’s not been in school since April? But it’s September! He’s got to be educated!”

Fatima began to cry and said: “We’re still waiting for schools.”

David asked whether her son had a SEN plan, to which she confirmed he did.

Read More: Rishi Sunak 'confident' over trade deal between UK and India following talks with Narendra Modi at G20 summit

She explained how her son only had one male teacher to support him.

David then took down her details and vowed to help her.

He said: “We’ve got to get him into the right school to support his needs!

“It’s terrible that he’s been out of school since April!”

Fatima explained that her husband was told that “no school wants him” due to a lack of staff for SENs children.

David concluded: “No, he’s got to get an education, I’m going to try and help.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khalife has been charged after breaking out of prison

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth

Antony taking 'period of absence' from Manchester United

Manchester United winger Antony taking 'period of absence' from club after assault allegations
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologised online

'We support victims': Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say sorry for letters in support of Danny Masterson
Some 40 inmates have been moved from Wandsworth prison

Two prison guards suspended and 40 inmates moved out of Wandsworth as cops hunt Daniel Khalife accomplices
Rishi Sunak has warned the Chinese premier of his "significant concerns" about Beijing's interference in democracy

Rishi Sunak confronts Chinese premier at G20 after 'spy in Parliament' arrest

Daniel Khalife has been arrested

'Don't move or we’ll shoot': Terror suspect Daniel Khalife 'laughed and winked' after being arrested in Chiswick
More than 2,000 have died from the earthquake

Morocco declares three days of national mourning after more than 2,000 killed in 6.8-magnitude earthquake
Putin's doctor was arrested at the Belarusian border

Top Putin doctor who knows 'Vlad's secrets' arrested by security services while trying to flee Russia through Belarus
Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Sunak was one of the leaders which Modi asked to increase their contributions to the climate change fund

Sunak bows to Indian PM's demands as UK pledges record climate change fund contribution

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

10 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile