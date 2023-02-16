'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying

16 February 2023, 13:25 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 13:28

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to David Lammy, Dame Prue Leith explained the motives behind her recent documentary venture which explores the laws of assisted dying.

The restauranteur and campaigner, Dame Prue Leith told David Lammy she would like the UK to bring in an assisted dying law which is similar to America's.

"It hasn't led to a slippery slope of abuse," she said of America's law which has been practised for 25 years.

The Bake Off judge said: "Doctors have become absolutely brilliant at keeping us alive, and sometimes they shouldn't do that."

"There are some medical interventions, especially with cancer, that you know the person is going to die anyway. Are they really given an option or do they just believe what the doctor says?

"And they have a perfectly miserable last couple of years when they don't want to," she said to David.

READ MORE: Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner

Prue Leith and her son Danny Kruger, the Tory MP for Devizes in Wiltshire, have filmed a new documentary airing on Channel 4 where they discuss their opposing views to legalising assisted dying.

David Lammy asked why she and her son had gone on such an "odyssey".

"Daniel and I agree on a lot of things," she began, "we don't agree about this one, and it just seems it a polarising debate."

"We both felt that what was happening at the moment was that both sides were sort of shouting at each other and producing these appalling stories of possible abuse of assisted dying in some countries.

"And others - me - coming up with endless stories of terrible pain and suffering at the end of life, which is so unfair."

READ MORE: Bake Off star Prue Leith 'rescued by angry fisherman' after floating adrift off the coast of Italy for a whole day

Therefore she and her son concluded: "Everybody is shouting at each other but nobody is trying to get to a solution."

Dame Leith explained that she and MP Danny Kruger wanted to explore what kind of law they might want to be passed in the UK.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.

Two armed brothers who robbed Epping jewellers disguised as old men with 'extremely life-like' latex masks
storm

Britain to be battered by 75mph winds this weekend as Storm Otto roars in

Jasper Kraus was killed in April 2021 when he was attacked by his chicken

Animal-loving grandfather died as he whispered 'rooster' after violent chicken bites leg at Irish home, inquest hears
Nicola Bulley missing person poster alongside police

Nicola Bulley theories: What do police think happened in missing mum case?

lpbster

Millionaire sacks nanny for demanding money after injury from cooking lobster

Duffy was arrested and fined

YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'
Western Australia wants 31,000 British workers

Australia 'to steal' tens of thousands of British workers with offer of high wages, low bills and good healthcare
Meghan is being sued for alleged defamation by her half-sister Samantha

Markle v Markle: Meghan's sister accuses her of defamation 'so she could cover up fabricated rags-to-riches story'
Peter Faulding (top right) said his investigation would have been different if the newly-released information had been given to him earlier

Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile