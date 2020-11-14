David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago

By Seán Hickey

This is how David Lammy welcomed the news of Dominic Cummings' resignation – insisting that it should have came sooner.

Following the resignation of the Prime Minister's chief adviser, David Lammy insisted that Dominic Cummings' should have been fired a long time ago.

David reminded listeners of the scandal surrounding Mr Cummings' trip to Durham while suffering from coronavirus at the initial peak of the pandemic.

"Boris Johnson could've fired him at that point," he insisted.

He went on to note that the Prime Minister's reluctance to fire Mr Cummings following the scandal led to a breakdown of trust in the Government.

Dominic Cummings resigned as the PM's chief adviser on Friday. Picture: PA

After the PM stood up for his adviser at a press briefing and subsequently allowed him to host his own press conference from the Number 10 Rose Garden, it was apparent to David that "Boris Johnson seemed completely beholden to him – under his spell."

"I was sitting at home hopping mad," David said, revealing that he and his wife suffered through their own battles with the virus at home, without travelling hundreds of miles.

David concluded that Mr Cummings will be remembered as "one of the most malign forces in modern history."

"His people come along...they mess up everything else and he leaves with a handshake."