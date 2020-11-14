David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago

14 November 2020, 18:43

By Seán Hickey

This is how David Lammy welcomed the news of Dominic Cummings' resignation – insisting that it should have came sooner.

Following the resignation of the Prime Minister's chief adviser, David Lammy insisted that Dominic Cummings' should have been fired a long time ago.

David reminded listeners of the scandal surrounding Mr Cummings' trip to Durham while suffering from coronavirus at the initial peak of the pandemic.

"Boris Johnson could've fired him at that point," he insisted.

He went on to note that the Prime Minister's reluctance to fire Mr Cummings following the scandal led to a breakdown of trust in the Government.

Read More: Dominic Cummings scandal shows the elite are above the law

Dominic Cummings resigned as the PM's chief adviser on Friday
Dominic Cummings resigned as the PM's chief adviser on Friday. Picture: PA

After the PM stood up for his adviser at a press briefing and subsequently allowed him to host his own press conference from the Number 10 Rose Garden, it was apparent to David that "Boris Johnson seemed completely beholden to him – under his spell."

"I was sitting at home hopping mad," David said, revealing that he and his wife suffered through their own battles with the virus at home, without travelling hundreds of miles.

David concluded that Mr Cummings will be remembered as "one of the most malign forces in modern history."

"His people come along...they mess up everything else and he leaves with a handshake."

Hundreds of people continue to die from Covid-19 each day in the UK

UK records 26,860 new coronavirus cases and 462 deaths

The owners of Felixstowe Port have warned of "chaos" in the run up to Christmas

Christmas 'chaos' at Felixstowe Port due to Brexit and Covid stockpiling
Passers by enjoy the art installation celebrating Diwali outside the Tate Britain gallery

British Hindus celebrate Diwali festival at home

Parts of London and the South East have been issued with a yellow weather warning

UK weather: Flooding, heavy rain and severe gales to bash parts of Britain
The next two weeks are "crucial" for England's second lockdown to end when planned

Next two weeks 'crucial' in ensuring lockdown ends, Sage expert says
Church leaders have launched a legal challenge against England's public worship ban

Church leaders launch legal challenge against English and Welsh public worship bans
Harry Kane has had his £100,000 Range Rover stolen in London

England captain Harry Kane has £100k Range Rover 'stolen in broad daylight'
Prince Charles is celebrating his 72nd birthday in lockdown

Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday amid lockdown

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

