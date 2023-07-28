'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

28 July 2023, 12:35

David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

David Lammy reacts as Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion across London is ruled as lawful and can proceed.

David Lammy spoke to listeners after five Tory councils, including four London boroughs, challenged Sadiq Khan's bid by saying he did not have the power to expand the zone, which is designed to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Transport for London has estimated about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans on the capital's roads are liable to pay the fee. Cars, motorbikes, vans, minibuses, and specialist vehicles must pay a £12.50 daily charge to go through the zone if they don't qualify. Some discounts and exemptions can apply.

David said: "The news has broken - the high court judge has ruled that the London Mayor's planned expansion to the Ultra Low Emission Zone is lawful and can proceed.

"So that was the legal challenge from five Conservative-run councils the boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon as well as Surrey, who were seeking a judicial review of his decision to expand it to out of London."

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan hails his landmark High Court victory allowing Ulez to expand across London as 'good news'

Starmer holds talks with London mayor as he blames Ulez for Uxbridge defeat

It will mean drivers in areas in outer London, such as Bromley, Kingston-upon-Thames, and Hounslow, for example, do not face the £12.50 fee.

But if the expansion is deemed lawful, the zone will expand by more than three times. Its new borders will reach areas outside of London, including Hertfordshire, Kent, and Surrey.

David went on to say: "The Mayor of London will be smiling this morning as his ULEZ is seen as lawful and can now proceed."

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan 'lacks the legal powers' to expand London's ULEZ, High Court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Killer driver Alexander McKellar and his twin Robert who were jailed. (Inset) cyclist Tony Parsons

Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée
The expansion of Ulez was ruled lawful on Friday

Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court
The UK could co-host Euro 2028

It's coming home? UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 set to be unopposed after rivals pulled out
Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

Nat West chairman Sir Howard Davies (main) has refused to quit in the wake of the row over Nigel Farage's account which claimed the job of chief executive Dame Alison Rose (top right)

NatWest chairman refuses to quit over Farage account row as bank profits soar

The girl was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run in Walsall as teenage boy arrested

Twiglet has been found and returned to her owners

'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer reunited with owners after tip-off

Sadiq Khan smiling alongside a picture of a Ulez sign in London

Is the Ulez expansion going ahead? High Court ruling revealed

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan hails his landmark High Court victory allowing Ulez to expand across London as 'good news'
The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile