'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

By Madeleine Wilson

David Lammy reacts as Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion across London is ruled as lawful and can proceed.

David Lammy spoke to listeners after five Tory councils, including four London boroughs, challenged Sadiq Khan's bid by saying he did not have the power to expand the zone, which is designed to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Transport for London has estimated about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans on the capital's roads are liable to pay the fee. Cars, motorbikes, vans, minibuses, and specialist vehicles must pay a £12.50 daily charge to go through the zone if they don't qualify. Some discounts and exemptions can apply.

David said: "The news has broken - the high court judge has ruled that the London Mayor's planned expansion to the Ultra Low Emission Zone is lawful and can proceed.

"So that was the legal challenge from five Conservative-run councils the boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon as well as Surrey, who were seeking a judicial review of his decision to expand it to out of London."

It will mean drivers in areas in outer London, such as Bromley, Kingston-upon-Thames, and Hounslow, for example, do not face the £12.50 fee.

But if the expansion is deemed lawful, the zone will expand by more than three times. Its new borders will reach areas outside of London, including Hertfordshire, Kent, and Surrey.

David went on to say: "The Mayor of London will be smiling this morning as his ULEZ is seen as lawful and can now proceed."

