Sadiq Khan 'lacks the legal powers' to expand London's ULEZ, High Court told

4 July 2023, 19:48

Five Tory councils are challenging Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion in the High Court
Five Tory councils are challenging Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion in the High Court. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Sadiq Khan does not have the legal powers to expand London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), the High Court was told today.

The Mayor of London is facing a legal challenge from five Tory councils, who have questioned Mr Khan's use of data in justifying the ULEZ expansion.

They include four London councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon - as well as Surrey Council Council, who say there was a "lack of consultation" in expanding the zone.

The Mayor of London announced in November that from August 29 this year, the ULEZ zone will cover the whole of London.

Speaking the High Court today, Craig Howell Williams KC, acting for the councils, argued that Mr Khan was creating a "master charging scheme" for the capital city.

'ULEZ expansion will disproportionately most vulnerable people in this city’ says Samuel Kasumu

Mr Khan's legal team insisted the ULEZ expansion was lawful, reiterating Mr Khan's assertion that the expansion will improve air quality in London.

Transport for London (TfL) says around 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans that use London's roads everyday be liable for the £12.50 fee.

The zone currently covers the area between London's North and South Circular roads.

Read More: 'Failure would be doing nothing': Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded as he defends controversial Ulez scheme

Read More: State of London as it happened: Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded over Ulez as Mayor quizzed on transport and policing

That means drivers in areas in outer London, such as Bromley, Kingston-upon-Thames and Hounslow, for example, do not face the £12.50 fee.

But if the expansion is deemed lawful, the zone will expand by more than three times.

Its new borders will reach areas outside of London, including Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Audience member condemns the mayor for ‘making cuts to bus lanes and expand the ULEZ’

The High Court also heard today that 90 per cent of cars in outer London already comply with ULEZ cameras, but that this data was based on data from just 106 cameras.

According to Mr Williams, this data should have been included in the consultation last year.

"This is key information which was not available," he told the High Court.

Despite the legal challenge, Mr Khan has remained adamant that he will push on with expanding the ULEZ, including as he was heckled at the State of London debate - hosted by LBC's James O'Brien.

"Each year, in our city, around 4,000 people die prematurely, directly, because of air pollution," Mr Khan told the Indigo2 audience on Thursday night.

"There are children in our city with stunted lungs, permanently, because of air pollution."

The hearing is expected to conclude on Wednesday. A ruling will be given at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name

Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home

Exclusive
Meta’s Threads is launching to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform has the ability to take over Twitter, site's former VP tells LBC

Army vehicles are seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

Palestinian attacker hurts eight in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with operation

Europe Facebook

Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads

Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

NBA Finals Basketball

Football star Neymar fined £2.6m for illegal artificial lake at Rio mansion

Lebanon Investigation

French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s central bank chief

The gathering was advertised as a 'mingle and jingle'

Police launch new Partygate investigation and reopen another after fresh evidence emerges

Rishi Sunak speaking during the committee meeting

Rishi Sunak denies Rwanda plan is a 'gamble' as he insists Government will 'vigorously' challenge court decision

Afghanistan Beauty Salons

Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

Philadelphia Shooting

Five killed and two children hurt in Philadelphia shooting

The mum-of-two wanted decided to shoot her shot with the bus driver.

Woman 38, leaves ‘fit bus driver’ romantic note in the hope he will come forward and ask her for a date

Eight people were hurt in the attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian man drives car into crowd at Tel Aviv bus stop, hurting eight people

Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'panicked' after man rejected him when he kissed his neck kiss and grabbed his crotch

The ex-Eastenders actor revealed he wanted to join the expedition.

‘My team decided it wasn’t right’: Ross Kemp reveals how he really was eager to dive on doomed Titanic sub

The Subway branch was slammed for its 'distasteful' joke

Subway branch criticised for 'distasteful' billboard making light of Titanic sub tragedy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The SNP's deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black is standing down at the next election

Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election and takes swipe at 'toxic' Westminster
Warm weather will return by the end of the week

Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain
Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny

Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Elena Milashina was brutally attacked in Chechnya

Female Russian journalist attacked by armed thugs, who cover her in green dye, shave her head and break her fingers
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, presents a comprehensive report on Fukushima's treated water release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Nuclear agency endorses plan to release treated radioactive water into Pacific

Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
Jamie Barrow has been found guilty of the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

Neighbour guilty of murdering mum and two daughters in fire at their Nottingham flat after 'row over rubbish'
Two Irish teenagers have died on the Greek party island of Ios

Greek police probe whether two Irish teenagers who died on party island had their drinks spiked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit