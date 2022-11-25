London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

25 November 2022, 10:00 | Updated: 25 November 2022, 10:16

The ULEZ is being expanded to cover the whole of London
The ULEZ is being expanded to cover the whole of London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sadiq Khan has announced a major expansion to London's ULEZ zone that will mean hundreds of thousands more motorists will have to pay a daily fee of £12.50 to use their cars.

From August 29 next year, the ULEZ zone will cover the whole of London.

London Mayor Mr Khan said extending the ultra-low emission zone to cover the whole of the city was "one of the toughest decisions I've taken".

This map shows the expanded Ulez zone from next August
This map shows the expanded Ulez zone from next August. Picture: TfL

The scheme, which operates at all times except Christmas Day, is currently limited to the area within the North and South Circular roads.

The Ulez currently covers everything within the north and south Circular roads
The Ulez currently covers everything within the north and south Circular roads. Picture: TfL

Transport for London (TfL) estimates that on an average day about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans that use London's roads would be liable for the £12.50 Ulez fee.

The expansion will force tens of thousands of those drivers in more polluting vehicles to switch to vehicles that comply with the minimum emissions standards or to dump their cars altogether.

City Hall says the expansion will mean five million Londoners will breathe cleaner air.

Older, more polluting vehicles will cost £12.50 to drive anywhere in London from next August
Older, more polluting vehicles will cost £12.50 to drive anywhere in London from next August. Picture: Alamy

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the charge depends on how much nitrogen dioxide it emits.

For diesel cars and vans to avoid the charge they must generally have been registered from 2016, while most petrol models registered from 2006 are exempt.

From next August the ULez will expand to cover the whole of London
From next August the ULez will expand to cover the whole of London. Picture: Alamy

Drivers can check the status of their vehicle by entering its registration number on TfL's website.

Mr Khan said air pollution is making Londoners "sick from cradle to the grave", with illnesses such as cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma.

Drivers can check if their vehicle is Ulez compliant on TfL's website
Drivers can check if their vehicle is Ulez compliant on TfL's website. Picture: Alamy

He described the Ulez as "transformational" and claimed extending it will mean "five million more people will be able to breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives".

The mayor insisted that the rising cost of living was a "key consideration" in his decision on whether to implement the proposal, which was featured in a public consultation between May and July.

This led to him introducing measures such as a £110 million scrappage scheme to support Londoners on lower incomes, disabled people, small businesses and charities to scrap or retrofit their non-compliant vehicles.

There will also be a major expansion of bus services in outer London.

Mr Khan added: "Expanding the Ulez London-wide has not been an easy decision. The easy thing for me would have been to kick the can down the road.

"But in the end, public health comes before political expediency."

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, who is the UN Secretary-General's special envoy on climate ambition and solutions, claimed Mr Khan's leadership is "helping to clean London's air and set an example for cities around the world".

But RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said the announcement will be "a hammer-blow for desperate drivers and businesses already struggling with crippling fuel costs".

Michael Lloyd of the Federation of Small Businesses said a "heavy-handed" Ulez expansion will "leave many small firms in a precarious position".

He added that a recent survey of affected small businesses suggested 18% planned to shut down if the extension went ahead, and 25% intended to pass the extra cost on to customers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two unidentified people are seen approaching a house where the Swedish security service allegedly arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation in Stockholm on Tuesday

Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

Welsh players wear rainbow sleeve before game against Iran

Wales wears rainbow sleeve while warming up for World Cup game against Iran - but takes it off for the match

Gregory Taylor was jailed for driving the wrong way down the motorway

Man jailed after crashing into police car and driving wrong way down motorway for THREE miles

1

Met Chief told LBC Shamima Begum should not return to UK - but ex-MI6 chief claims she poses 'bigger risk' in Syria

Exclusive
Staff at a mental health hospital where a teenage girl took her own life have been accused of falling asleep on the job and leaving another patient to bang her head against a wall

Scandal-hit NHS Trust 'allows patient to bang head for hours' despite failings leading to death of three teenage girls

Firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

Ten die in high-rise apartment fire blamed on extension lead

BRITAIN-COMMONWEALTH-POLITICS-CEREMONY-TRIBUTE-ROYALS

David Walliams ‘quits’ BGT after calling elderly contestant a c*** but show bosses say his future ‘up in the air’

Jonnie Irwin has shared the sad news of his terminal cancer diagnosis

Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin 'showered with love' by fans after revealing terminal cancer

Ashford Church of England Primary School

Urgent warning to parents after child, 6, dies and second in hospital after rare bacterial outbreak at primary school

Neighbours and paramedics evacuate Viktor Anastasiev to a hospital after he was injured during a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Thursday

Multiple people killed outside Kherson coffee shop in heavy bombardment

Exclusive
Mia White says her family has been destroyed and Christmas will never be the same again.

'My life's a living hell': Ava White's sister tells LBC why Christmas won't ever be the same a year on from her death

Alfie Ransom, 12, got suspended over the haircut

Boy, 12, suspended from school after getting infamous Ronaldo haircut

A child went 'wild' during an 8 hour flight

Parents slammed for letting toddler 'run wild' during an eight-hour flight

Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students

Rishi Sunak set to crack down on student visas as net migration reaches record high

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month

NHS set to descend into chaos as nurses announce two days of walkouts in December

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges

Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags

Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits
Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit
ADDITION Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan appoints ex-spy master General Munir as new army chief

Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes

Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash
Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp
Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit