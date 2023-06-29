Live

State of London live: Mayor Sadiq Khan faces questions over Ulez and policing

The State of London: The Mayor of London answers your questions live on LBC News | Watch Live

By Will Taylor

Sadiq Khan will be grilled by residents of the capital as LBC News hosts the State of London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The mayor can be face questions on the issues directly impacting their lives - from Ulez expansion and transport to safety and policing.

LBC's James O'Brien will host the question-and-answer at the O2.

You can listen live to the State of London debate with the Mayor of London hosted by LBC News - on Global Player

You're also able to follow all the proceedings via our live blog here, too. Scroll through to see the latest updates.